City Beat News Customer Satisfaction Award Winners Earn Top Honors Again

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- City Beat News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals that provide an excellent customer experience. Recently, it announced three companies that won the Spectrum Award for Customer Satisfaction for 2022, and all are repeat winners.
Freshomatic USA (www.freshomaticusa.com) of Forth Worth, Texas, a 10-time Spectrum Award winner, has been serving customers for 25 years. The company provides full-service vending, micro market and office coffee service throughout Houston, Forth Worth and the McAllen area. Freshomatic has built its business on a solid foundation of sound business principles and service-based customer relationships. It acknowledges that the key to its success has been in understanding its clients and their needs and then developing solutions that not only meet those needs but exceed expectations. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/FRESHOMATIC-USA-FORT-WORTH-TX.
Shear Tranquility Salon & Day Spa (www.sheartranquility.com) of Sebastian, Fla., has eight consecutive Spectrum Awards to its credit. The salon/spa takes pride in pampering its customers, offering haircut and styling services for men, women and kids, as well as facials, chemical peels, waxing, nail care and massages. The best salon and spa services are only part of the package at Shear Tranquility. Its eight Spectrum Awards are proof that customer service and satisfaction are at the heart of it all. For more information, visit the salon’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/SHEAR-TRANQUILITY-SALON-DAY-SPA-SEBASTIAN-FL.
Hali’s Angels-The Hali Gillin Group (www.halisangels.com) of Las Vegas earned its sixth Spectrum Award in 2022. One of the top real estate groups in the Las Vegas area, Hali’s Angels helps its clients buy, sell and relocate all over Southern Nevada. However, it’s about more than just a real estate transaction for the team. They take their experience and put it to use helping clients find the right fit every time. Just as their motto says, “Experience is not expensive, it’s priceless.” For more information, visit the agency’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/Halis-Angels-Henderson-NV-3627611.
With 2023 underway, City Beat News will keep rolling out its satisfaction research and announcing the most recent recipients of its prestigious Spectrum Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction.
In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor. Negative reviews, even those that are a fraud, can really damage a business’s reputation.
Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their product needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer service.
“Every year we post just one rating for each company to help consumers find who has rated among the best,” says Teresa Hersha, Executive Director of Customer Care for The Stirling Center. “The Spectrum Award winners have all earned our highest ratings so they each receive their own Award Page on CityBeatNews.com.”
City Beat News recognizes award winners for the benefit of consumers and businesses, both of whom want unbiased customer satisfaction research. Consumers can verify a company’s status as a Spectrum Award winner and know they can anticipate the great service others have had, while businesses want to know how they stack up in the eyes of their customers.
“The Stirling Center is pleased to have City Beat News join it in the goal of researching, recognizing and promoting superior customer service,” says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. “It is right in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies that place an emphasis on providing an outstanding customer experience.”
About City Beat News and The Stirling Center
The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.
City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.
Jamie Rawcliffe
The Stirling Center for Excellence
+18777124758 ext. email us here
