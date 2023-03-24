Maine DOE Update March 24, 2023

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

The Week of the Young Child, a national event sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) to celebrate the importance of high-quality early learning, takes place April 1st -7th. The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and Maine’s Office of Child and Family Services (OCFS) are excited to celebrate the event with early childhood educators across the state. | More

Math4ME is a free, three-year, whole-school project designed to support all educators (classroom teachers, special educators, ed techs, and interventionists) to strengthen math proficiency for all learners with a specific focus on increased math proficiency for students with math IEP goals. The project will focus around building positive math school communities and classrooms, mathematical content and pedagogical skills, supporting inclusionary practices through MTSS, and formative assessment including the Early Mathematics Diagnostic Interview (EMDI). | More

The Maine Department of Education, Child Nutrition team is kicking off their annual Farm to School Cook-off this month! The cook-off is a statewide culinary competition for teams of school nutrition professionals and students to promote local foods in school meals. This voluntary competition is made available to all school districts in Maine. | More

Registration is NOW Open for Virtual and in Person MLTI Conferences We’re excited to announce that registration for the 20th annual student conference is now open! To ensure that you and your students will receive an MLTI t-shirt, please complete the registration form no later than April 4th. We are asking for one lead teacher to complete the registration for the student conference. We’ve streamlined the registration process to ease the task of registering your entire group. Click here to access the registration form. | More

Through the Centers for Engaging Families across Maine (CEFAM), ParentPowered will be offering an informational session about their evidence-based family engagement messaging curriculum titled Ready4K. In partnership with the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Climate, Culture, and Resilience Team, this five-year grant is slated to provide a limited number of schools the opportunity to implement Ready4K. | More

The Maine Department of Education is accepting applications from individuals interested in learning more about the competitive grant process. Selected applicants will be trained to serve as peer reviewers who assist the Department in reviewing, assessing, and scoring competitive grant proposals for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) Program. | More

Maine DOE team member Selena Brown is being highlighted as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Selena.. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

“The best part of my day is working directly with my students,” said Elizabeth Sanborn, Sacopee Valley High School’s Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) Coordinator. “It is a lot of fun helping them discover their interests and then create opportunities for them to explore careers.” | More

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

Are you planning a project or place-based unit and looking for primary sources? Historical societies throughout the state are available to help you find and utilize these primary sources. To learn more about this, join Kathleen Flynn Neumann from the Maine Historical Society for a webinar that focuses on finding primary sources and how you can partner with historical societies to create authentic learning experiences for students. | More

During this presentation hosted by the Maine Department of Education’s Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education (OSSIE), Heather George, PhD will focus on how to support all students with a PBIS (Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports) framework in schools: | More

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

Are you passionate about professional growth and technology? Do you want to make a difference in Maine schools? Do you want to join a team of likeminded educators? Are you currently teaching in a Maine public school? This might be the opportunity you’ve been looking for! | More

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here