The group of bar associations being asked to sign the public opposition includes all of those that repeatedly opposed licensing lawyers without testing them through all the meetings of the Blue Ribbon Commission on the Future of the Bar Exam.
You just read:
Local bars expected to renew objection to non-exam licensure
