FDLE congratulates graduates of Special Agent Training Class 44

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announces the graduation of 28 special agents today in Tallahassee.



The graduates will be assigned to FDLE’s seven regions and have a combined 469 years of law enforcement experience between them. The Special Agent Academy met for eight weeks at FDLE headquarters in Tallahassee and at the Florida Public Safety Institute.



Graduates learned investigative best practices in officer involved shootings, economic crime, in-custody death investigations and public corruption. The new agents were provided training in interview and interrogation techniques and FDLE policy and procedures. They also received high-liability training in the areas of active shooter, officer ambush and advanced firearms.



