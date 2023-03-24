Whistleblowing Canada Participates in March 24th Whistleblowing Awareness Day Activities in Canada and the UK

logo

President & Executive Director

- Whistleblowers help maintain integrity, accountability and democracy and deserve protection and acknowledgement.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today is Whistleblowing Awareness Day in Canada – first inaugurated in 2021 by Quebec’s Protecteur du Citoyen. It’s purpose is to make the public and public employees aware of the important role whistleblowers play in our society. This Day, to be held on March 24 every year, is aimed at highlighting whistleblowers' contributions to strengthening integrity within public institutions.

As such, Whistleblowing Canada is dedicating our next Webinar to this aim and Whistleblowiing Awareness activities. It will take place on March 29, 12 noon. It is entitled “Moral Injury: Embracing Moral Pain to Engage Moral Values When Pain Becomes Suffering" with Richard Rapoport, MSW, Psychotherapist.

Further, as part of a growing international whistleblowing movement, Whistleblowing Canada’s President, Pamela Forward participated in a Panel discussion on March 22nd, entitled “International Whistleblowing; a Global Approach” hosted by Whistleblowers UK. It included speakers from a number of countries. This event was part of the inauguration of Whistleblowing Awareness Week in the UK.

Forward says, “It was encouraging to hear how other countries understand so well the important role of whistleblowers to maintaining healthy organizations, accountability and democracy. In England all workers are protected under their legislation. We hope that Canada and its provinces will eventually move to cover all workers with effective legislation. As it stands in Canada, as one Academic puts it “ "With the uncertainty surrounding the legal framework, whistleblowers’ best protection relies on their anonymity” ".

Pamela Forward
Whistleblowing Canada Research Society
+1 604-989-9789
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Whistleblowing Canada Participates in March 24th Whistleblowing Awareness Day Activities in Canada and the UK

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Human Rights, Law, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Pamela Forward
Whistleblowing Canada Research Society
+1 604-989-9789
Company/Organization
Whistleblowing Canada Research Society
1500 Riverside Dr., Unit 701
Ottawa, Ontario, K1GJ4J
Canada
+1 604-989-9789
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Whistleblowing Canada is a non-profit corporation and registered charity in Canada. Whistleblowing Canada’s purpose is to advance education and understanding of the whistleblowing phenomenon through research thus capturing existing knowledge, discovering new knowledge and disseminating this information publicly. Our mission is to improve the practice of whistleblowing, the lives of whistleblowers and Canadians at large and accountability in Canadian organizations by encouraging public policy dialogue and development through seminars, conferences, lectures and training for the benefit of the general public as well as employees, whistleblowers and leaders in Canadian public and private organizations.

https://www.whistleblowingcanada.com/about

More From This Author
Whistleblowing Canada Participates in March 24th Whistleblowing Awareness Day Activities in Canada and the UK
Whistleblowing Canada Announces the Appointment of New Advisory Board Members
PARLIAMENT TO HEAR TESTIMONY FROM WHISTLEBLOWER ON CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE – IGNORED FOR YEARS
View All Stories From This Author