Whistleblowing Canada Participates in March 24th Whistleblowing Awareness Day Activities in Canada and the UK
- Whistleblowers help maintain integrity, accountability and democracy and deserve protection and acknowledgement.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today is Whistleblowing Awareness Day in Canada – first inaugurated in 2021 by Quebec’s Protecteur du Citoyen. It’s purpose is to make the public and public employees aware of the important role whistleblowers play in our society. This Day, to be held on March 24 every year, is aimed at highlighting whistleblowers' contributions to strengthening integrity within public institutions.
As such, Whistleblowing Canada is dedicating our next Webinar to this aim and Whistleblowiing Awareness activities. It will take place on March 29, 12 noon. It is entitled “Moral Injury: Embracing Moral Pain to Engage Moral Values When Pain Becomes Suffering" with Richard Rapoport, MSW, Psychotherapist.
Further, as part of a growing international whistleblowing movement, Whistleblowing Canada’s President, Pamela Forward participated in a Panel discussion on March 22nd, entitled “International Whistleblowing; a Global Approach” hosted by Whistleblowers UK. It included speakers from a number of countries. This event was part of the inauguration of Whistleblowing Awareness Week in the UK.
Forward says, “It was encouraging to hear how other countries understand so well the important role of whistleblowers to maintaining healthy organizations, accountability and democracy. In England all workers are protected under their legislation. We hope that Canada and its provinces will eventually move to cover all workers with effective legislation. As it stands in Canada, as one Academic puts it “ "With the uncertainty surrounding the legal framework, whistleblowers’ best protection relies on their anonymity” ".
