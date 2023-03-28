Functional Fluidics adopts Ripple to Build a Global Patient Registry

Ripple software to be deployed initially at sites in the United States and Sub-Saharan Africa.
ANN ARBOR, MI, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ripple Science, a digital clinical trial software company, today announced a partnership with Functional Fluidics, a venture-backed Bio tech company in Detroit. Under the terms of the agreement, Ripple’s cloud platform will be deployed across Functional Fluidics’ partner sites in the United States and Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), countries like Nigeria, Kenya and Uganda. Together with its international partners, Functional Fluidics will build a global registry of sickle cell patient biomarker data utilizing its proprietary red blood cell health assay to improve the speed, cost and success rate of bringing life-changing therapies to patients.
“Our global registry will be the largest repository of population-scale phenotypic data on red blood cell health,” commented Patrick Hines, CEO at Functional Fluidics. “We are proud to partner with Ripple Science to leverage our extensive network of disease researchers, our biomarker-driven screening, along with this tremendous decision support tool to help and support our life sciences partners.”
“We are excited to expand our relationship with fellow Michigan startup Functional Fluidics,“ commented Peter Falzon, CEO at Ripple Science. “Ripple has been a perfect platform for their clinical research workflow for the past couple of years and we see the global sickle cell registry they are building, along with their enhanced ability to recruit, engage and retain research participants, as an exciting opportunity to leverage Ripple’s global reach to support this Functional Fluidics expansion.”
Ripple’s cloud platform enables biotech partners to build global databases and workflows that are GDPR, HIPAA and 21 CFR Part 11 compliant. Ripple enables sites, CROs and sponsors to quickly set up new studies and to streamline, automate and monitor communications with patients, accelerating time to first patient in.
About Ripple Science:
Ripple Science, a clinical trial technology company, is leading the digital transformation in clinical trials with a direct-to-patient software platform that was built by researchers for researchers. By improving the user experience, increasing regulatory compliance, and further connecting the ecosystem through digital innovation and technology, Ripple delivers real-time transparency and game-changing efficiencies. Ripple enabled teams benefit from more secure workflows & data sharing concerning all aspects of patient engagement from first contact to last patient visit, whether virtual or in-person.
