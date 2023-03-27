MassAmerican Energy & Hampshire Power Rebrand as ‘Gridwealth;’ Focus: Revenue Creation & Carbon Reduction for Businesses

Combined expertise includes renewable energy project development, financing, construction, community solar, electricity supply, and REC brokerage services
We’re incredibly excited about consolidating these synched product offerings under one brand.”
— David Ellis, co-founder of MassAmerican Energy & Hampshire Power.
SUDBURY, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MassAmerican Energy LLC (MAE), a leading commercial & industrial (C&I) solar developer, owner and operator and Hampshire Power Corporation, and Hampshire Power Services Inc., a C&I focused retail electricity supplier and community solar acquisition and management firm, today announced they are joining to offer their combined C&I energy products and services under the brand “Gridwealth.”
Gridwealth’s broad offerings include the development, construction, financing, ownership, and operations of rooftop, carport, and ground-mounted solar photovoltaic systems; battery storage systems; community shared solar customer acquisition and administration; REC brokerage; and retail electricity supply services. Gridwealth creates new revenue streams, enhances overall portfolio values, and provides a one-stop shop for C&I customers as they advance their sustainability goals.
Combining extensive senior leadership experience in distributed energy resource (DER) development, renewable energy services, and asset management and monetization, Gridwealth offers a unique, integrated suite of products and services for C&I property owners, Fortune 2000 companies, independent power producers (IPPs), and energy brokers. The expanded offering will leverage the companies’ expertise in DER, financing, construction, operations, ownership, community solar, wholesale and retail energy markets, and energy policy.
“We’re incredibly excited about consolidating these synched product offerings under one brand, and believe we are now one of the only national DER companies to offer such a broad suite of integrated energy solutions,” said David Ellis, board member of Hampshire Power, and co-founder of MAE. “Our customers can now benefit from a complete suite of energy management products and services; consolidate their energy relationships into one; simplify their energy billing and management; while saving time; maximizing revenue, savings; and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”
“We have a shared vision to leverage federal and state policy to drive even more revenue for our real estate clientele,” said Quincy Vale, co-founder of MAE, and board chairman, Hampshire Power. “Bringing these companies together is a natural progression of a long-standing plan, and we’re thrilled to expand our reach together with our combined Gridwealth service offering.”
Gridwealth has assembled a seasoned team of highly experienced energy, solar, storage, retail electricity, and policy experts with a proven track record in key states to drive growth and expansion. By harnessing this increased capacity, Gridwealth will offer energy solutions to a broader range of businesses from investor-owned real estate to the Fortune 2,000 and their private support companies.
“This integrated service offering positions Gridwealth to be a leading brand to capture a large share of the emerging C&I solar and decarbonization market,” added Ellis. “Merging our strengths into a singular focus will pay dividends for our customers and our company.”
About Gridwealth
Operating under the Gridwealth brand, MassAmerican Energy is a U.S.-based developer, owner, and operator of renewable energy assets. Now, together with Hampshire Power affiliates, the companies offer expanded services that include energy consulting, retail electricity, C&I scale solar, and battery storage systems, community shared solar services, REC brokerage, and more. Gridwealth generates long-term revenue for customer buildings, while reducing GHG emissions. Gridwealth partners with commercial and industrial property owners, public and private companies, independent power producers, power brokers, universities, and municipalities. To date, Gridwealth has developed, financed, constructed, operated, owned, and maintained over 150 solar projects. The brand will continue to expand throughout North America.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.