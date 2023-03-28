Franciscan Healthcare Launches i2i Population Health to Improve Community Health

i2iTracks® Increases Participation and Improves Quality Performance Outcomes in All Programs
Providing access to quality healthcare in the Nebraska communities Franciscan serves is our goal, we want to utilize actionable data to help us promote health & wellness with every community resident.”
— Tyler Toline, CEO, Franciscan Healthcare
FRANKLIN, TN, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- i2i Population Health, the leading national population health technology platform serving complex populations, announces the release of Franciscan Healthcare Case Study.
Franciscan Healthcare is a Catholic health system in northeast Nebraska. The health system is a 25-bed critical access hospital with five (5) rural health clinics that offer comprehensive medical care.
After implementing i2i Population Health in January 2022, Franciscan has utilized i2iTracks to improve quality and care management, patient satisfaction, and data analytics.
i2i is excited to share this impactful case study on Franciscan Healthcare’s successes. Eliminating cumbersome manual data extractions and time-consuming quality reports in spreadsheets, Franciscan automated care programs and processes for staff to shift hours of time to quality decision-making that drives community health initiatives. With i2iTracks, quality and care teams leverage actionable data that is seamlessly integrated with the EHR to provide dynamic scorecards, registries, and analytics.
i2i’s EHR agnostic data integration capabilities and cost-effective solutions allowed Franciscan Healthcare to create a return-on-investment (ROI) for population health technology in under one year from go-live. “Franciscan Healthcare is a great partner and example of how i2i is expanding its footprint to passionately serve rural communities across America. Many critical access and regional hospitals serve as primary and emergency care networks for multiple communities and counties. Population Health technology is an important platform of need to manage complex populations effectively and efficiently. i2i is the PHM of choice, states, Justin Neece, chief executive officer, i2i Population Health.
About i2i:
i2i is the nation’s largest population health technology company serving the underserved, safety net, and complex populations, through community health centers (FQHCs), critical access and community hospitals, behavioral health clinics, HCCN and primary care associations, and managed care organizations (health plans). With over 20 years of experience spanning 39 states and 30 million lives, i2i has been ranked a top PHM solution by Black Book and KLAS. www.i2ipophealth.com
