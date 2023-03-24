Work Scheduled to Resume on U.S. Highway 18 in Winner

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Contact: Doug Sherman, Winner Area Engineer, 605-842-0810

WINNER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that work is scheduled to resume on the reconstruction of U.S. Highway 18 in Winner on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Work during the 2023 construction season resumes where the previous project ended, near Van Buren Street in Winner. The Highway 18 construction project extends one and a half miles to the west.

Work on the project consists of grading, storm sewer, curb and gutter, sidewalk, lighting, utility replacement, and new concrete pavement.

When completed, the section of roadway beginning near South County Road and extending east through town will consist of a five-lane concrete surface with parking lanes on each side of the road. The section of roadway west of South County Road will consist of a four-lane concrete surface.

During construction, traffic will be reduced to two lanes. During certain operations, a flagger and pilot car may be used. For the duration of the work on Highway 18, an over-width detour will be utilized on U.S. Highway 183 west of Winner and S.D. Highway 49 east of Winner.

Reede Construction, the prime contractor for the project, has created a Facebook Page that the public can follow to get updates on the work. Search for “Winner Highway Construction 2022-2023” on Facebook to find the page. Once there, click “follow” and set the page as a favorite to ensure updates are visible in a timely manner.

Beginning Tuesday, March 28, 2023, and every Tuesday thereafter, Reede Construction and the SDDOT will hold weekly meetings at 11 a.m. in the Winner City Council Chambers. The public is welcome to attend the meetings to ask project questions or share concerns. The meetings will also be livestreamed utilizing the City of Winner’s Facebook Pagewhenever significant changes are forthcoming that significantly impact the traveling public. Questions can be submitted through the chat function if anyone wishes to ask a question virtually.

Reede Construction from Aberdeen is the prime contractor on this $20.9 million construction project. The project is scheduled for completion on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Project information is available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/winner-pcn-03tk-pcn-04f9.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-