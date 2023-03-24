St. Albans Barracks // Berkshire Crash, DUI Investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A2001536

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: CPL Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 3/23/23 at approximately 13:31 hours

STREET: Water Tower Rd.

TOWN: Berkshire

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dakota Williams

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: none

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 3/23/23 at approximately 13:31 hours, VT State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash on Water Tower Rd. in Berkshire, where the operator was unresponsive. Troopers responded and located the operator, Dakota Williams. Subsequent investigation led to Williams being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. This is still an active investigation and test results are pending. No charges have been brought at this time.