Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,901 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,387 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // Berkshire Crash, DUI Investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  23A2001536                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: CPL Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans                                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 3/23/23 at approximately 13:31 hours

STREET: Water Tower Rd.

TOWN: Berkshire

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dakota Williams

AGE:      26

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: none

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 3/23/23 at approximately 13:31 hours, VT State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash on Water Tower Rd. in Berkshire, where the operator was unresponsive.  Troopers responded and located the operator, Dakota Williams.  Subsequent investigation led to Williams being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.  This is still an active investigation and test results are pending.  No charges have been brought at this time.

 

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // Berkshire Crash, DUI Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more