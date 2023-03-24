St. Albans Barracks // Berkshire Crash, DUI Investigation

There were 1,901 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,387 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A2001536
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: CPL Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 3/23/23 at approximately 13:31 hours
STREET: Water Tower Rd.
TOWN: Berkshire
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Dakota Williams
AGE: 26
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Rav
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: none
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 3/23/23 at approximately 13:31 hours, VT State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash on Water Tower Rd. in Berkshire, where the operator was unresponsive. Troopers responded and located the operator, Dakota Williams. Subsequent investigation led to Williams being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. This is still an active investigation and test results are pending. No charges have been brought at this time.