Update: Berlin Barracks / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3006100

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: September 14, 2024 at 01:30 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Arandas III convenience store, 1 River Rd, Waterbury

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 14, 2024, Troopers with the Vermont State Police- Berlin Barracks, received a report of a burglary at the Arandas III gas station and convenience store. It was determined that 2 individuals drove up to the store. One slender male ran up to the door and broke the glass window out with a large rock. The male then stole Loon vape products before running back to his vehicle and leaving. There are several similarities to a burglary that occurred at CrossRoads Beverage and Deli on 08/30/2024. The attached photos are believed to be a picture of the suspect as well as the vehicle the suspect was driving.

Further investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Benjamin Goodwin at the Berlin Barracks at (802) 229-9191. Anonymous tips may be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.