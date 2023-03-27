PromptCare Achieves URAC and ACHC Reaccreditations

Accreditation validates PromptCare’s commitment to quality healthcare and compliance
NEW PROVIDENCE, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PromptCare is proud to announce it has achieved dual reaccreditation in Specialty Pharmacy by ACHC (Accreditation Commission for Health Care) and URAC (Utilization Review Accreditation Commission). Additionally, PromptCare has been awarded distinctions in Ambulatory Infusion and Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. By earning these designations, PromptCare joins a select number of specialty pharmacies recognized for providing exceptional healthcare and optimal patient outcomes.
ACHC accreditation honors specialty pharmacies that have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to ensuring patients receive specialty pharmacy therapies in a safe, accessible, and affordable environment integrated with their overall plan of care.
Earning URAC accreditation validates PromptCare’s achievement in meeting and exceeding the highest standards of quality in the delivery of compassionate, personalized healthcare.
“PromptCare’s ability to meet and exceed these accreditation standards demonstrates our commitment to compliance with industry standards and best practices, containing healthcare costs, and performance improvement in pharmaceutical, respiratory, and nursing care,” said Paul Jardina, Chief Executive Officer at PromptCare. “We are pleased to be recognized and endorsed for our dedication to delivering high-quality services to patients battling chronic healthcare conditions.”
To achieve ACHC accreditation, PromptCare underwent a comprehensive review process that examines organizational structure, policies and procedures, and compliance with state and federal laws. These reviews are conducted every three years by ACHC surveyors with industry experience.
URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure, and risk management. To achieve this status, PromptCare demonstrated commitment to quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety, and improved outcomes.
About PromptCare
PromptCare is a national leader in providing specialty pharmaceuticals and compassionate in-home nursing services for children and adults with rare, chronic, and complex conditions. PromptCare’s expertise includes GI, hematology, immunology, neurology, respiratory, pulmonology, and rheumatology.
