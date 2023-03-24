“Macao Health Code” system to be suspended from 27 March

MACAU, March 24 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre indicates that the “Macao Health Code” system will cease operation from 27 March, as the requirement for people with Hong Kong travel/residence history to present a Macao Health Code when leaving Macao for Mainland China has been lifted since 14 March. Despite its discontinuation, the “Macao Health Code” system will remain accessible with the wording “System suspended” appear on its homepage, and provide the booking link of regular (self-paid) nucleic acid test and the link to the “COVID-19 Test Result Declaration and Query Platform” for user convenience (see Figure 1).

The Response and Coordination Centre emphasizes that all personal information, health declaration records, user registration data, uploaded visit records and venue code records pertaining to the “Macao Health Code” will be eliminated altogether upon the suspension of the system.

Moreover, members of the public can still declare their rapid antigen test (RAT) result or retrieve their nucleic acid test (NAT) result in the “COVID-19 Test Result Declaration and Query Platform”, which can be accessed by entering the URL (https://app.ssm.gov.mo/generalrat) or by clicking the link displayed on the homepage of the “Macao Health Code” (see Figure 2). To retrieve a NAT result, simply click “Check the latest NAT record over the past 14 days” and enter relevant personal information and verification code in the Platform (see Figure 3). As for COVID-19 vaccination records, residents can view the records in the Macao One Account – My Health – Personal Medical Records.