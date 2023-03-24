Flora Park Children’s Playground to be open for use next Monday onwards

MACAU, March 24 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has always cared about children’s developmental needs. To expand the play area for children to explore nature, IAM has redesigned and constructed Flora Park Children’s Playground. The playground will be open to the public on 27 March (Monday). To uphold the concepts of friendly campus and sharing of community facilities, the playground will be open to the public when it is not being used for the teaching activities of Jardim de Infância D. José da Costa Nunes. The opening hours are from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday and from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, kindergarten holidays and public holidays.

The children’s playground is located inside Flora Park next to Jardim de Infância D. José da Costa Nunes and has an area of about 1,500 square metres. The theme of the design is natural jungle adventure and the playground is suitable for use by children aged 2 to 6 or under 1.2 metres tall. To accommodate children’s nature to be lively, active and curious for exploration, the playground simulates a jungle environment full of adventure and fun. There is a children’s toy car lane around the playground. At the centre, diversified facilities like a combination of wooden house with slides and a slide resembling a beehive are installed for children to slide, hide and climb, etc., so as to satisfy their needs in their physical development and play. Small musical and informative play facilities nearby enrich the sensory information in the environment for improving children’s sensory integration ability. The playground floor is paved with seamless safety mats. Outdoor wash basins are also available. Trees are incorporated into the design of some of the seats, and the greening layout is integrated into the design theme. There is a rest and waiting area near the entrance for parents accompanying their children to rest and shelter from the sun and rain.

The playground has three entrances and exits. One is adjacent to the barrier fence of Jardim de Infância D. José da Costa Nunes for use by the kindergarten students to access the park for activities. The other two are a barrier-free passage connected to the Flora Park entrance and an entrance located on Avenida de Sidónio Pais respectively. To maintain the order inside the playground and ensure user safety, only the Flora Park entrance is open at the current stage. The children’s toy car lane can only be used by children’s tricycles. IAM reminds parents to give safety guidance and pay attention to the on-site notices when they use public facilities with their children. They should also use the facilities according to the suitable age and safety guidelines and cherish the facilities when they enjoy parent-child play time together.

IAM will continue to carry out optimisation of facilities in the various parks according to the actual conditions to increase the leisure and play space for the public and children. For enquiries, the public can call the Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676.