Governor Abbott Champions Rural Support For School Choice In Odessa

March 24, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott last night championed support from rural Texans to expand education freedom and increase school choice for Texas parents at a Parent Empowerment Night held at First Odessa Christian Academy.

“It does not matter what city you live in, parents are in charge of their children education,” said Governor Abbott. “The reality is that not every school has the flexibility to meet the unique needs of every student. We as a state have an obligation to ensure that every child’s needs are met, and we do that by empowering parents to choose the education setting that is best for their child. Our job is to make sure school choice and education freedom becomes a reality. Together, we will ensure parents remain the primary decisionmakers in the education of their child for generations to come.”

Addressing a crowd with over 300 parents, students, educators, and parent empowerment advocates, the Governor highlighted that legislation increasing the rights of parents in their child’s education has broad support from rural, urban, and suburban Texans. Governor Abbott noted that he has authorized more funding for public education than any governor in Texas history and emphasized that all public schools will remain fully funded under his plan to expand state-funded Education Savings Accounts to every Texas student. Additionally, the Governor urged Texans to voice their support for education freedom to their local legislators.

Governor Abbott was joined by Senator Kevin Sparks, Texas Public Policy Foundation Campaign Director Mandy Drogin, First Odessa Christian Academy Interim Head of School Byron McWilliams, and other parent empowerment advocates. Hosted by the Parent Empowerment Coalition, Parent Empowerment Night brings together education leaders and stakeholders to discuss education reform and the growing need for parental empowerment in their children’s education.

In his 2023 State of the State address, Governor Abbott announced education freedom for Texans as an emergency item for the 88th Legislative Session. Read the Governor’s education freedom for all Texans emergency item.