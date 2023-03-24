The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan met with the Secretary General of the CIS

24/03/2023

On March 23, 2023, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States Sergey Lebedev.

Warmly welcoming the guest,Arkadag thanked for the invitation accepted by the CIS Observation Mission to participate in monitoring the elections of deputies of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and members of local representative authorities, which will be held on March 26, 2023.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation of the CIS Observers Mission and the creation of all the conditions for its effective work, the head of this Mission, the CIS Secretary General noted the high organizational level of preparation for the upcoming elections. At the same time, it was noted that all stages of the election campaign are carried out in an open, constructive environment, in accordance with national legislation and generally recognized legal forms.

In continuation of the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the prospects for cooperation within the CIS. In particular, it was stated that there are ample opportunities in the trade and economic sphere, transport and communications, energy, agro-industrial complex, advanced technologies, through business structures, as well as to strengthen traditional ties in the cultural and humanitarian field.

One of the topics of discussion was the prospects for cooperation on the CIS platform at the level of parliaments. The importance of the Inter-Parliamentary Forum of the countries of Central Asia and the Russian Federation, held in Ashgabat in May 2022, was highly appreciated by all its participants. In this regard, confidence was expressed that the Mejlis of Turkmenistan would continue the tradition of active cooperation between the Commonwealth countries in this direction, including within the framework of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.