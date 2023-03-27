Watermark Retirement Communities Appoints Stefanie Thune As Executive Director of The Watermark at the Pearl

Having our own residents and team members lead and grow our programs will make us a vibrant part of the Pearl District.”
— Stefanie Thune, Executive Director of The Watermark at the Pearl
PORTLAND, OR, US, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Watermark Retirement Communities has appointed Stefanie Thune as executive director at The Watermark at the Pearl, a new luxury senior living community set to open in September 2023.
“The Watermark at the Pearl is the first-to-market senior living community in the historic Pearl District, one of the most famous neighborhoods of Portland, offering the finest in urban living,” said David Barnes, President and CEO of Watermark Retirement Communities. “We are excited that Stefanie Thune, an established leader within the Watermark family and an industry veteran who has devoted her entire career to senior services, will bring her extensive experience to guide us through the opening, and into this community’s future success.”
Prior to joining The Watermark at the Pearl, Ms. Thune was the Managing Director for Northern California for Watermark Retirement Communities and had led luxury senior living communities across the country as a regional VP and an Executive Director. Ms. Thune started her career in Portland working for M Financial Group eventually performing as a long-term care insurance policy analyst while volunteering for the Oregon Ombudsman. She is a graduate of Marylhurst College, obtained certification in Geriatric Mental Health from the University of Washington and completed her Master’s in Gerontology at USC.
“The Watermark at the Pearl offers extraordinary senior living in Portland, where members can thrive in a lifestyle of choice, with best-in-class care,” said Ms. Thune. “I’m excited to bring Watermark’s innovative approach of being deeply integrated into the community, and having our own residents and team members lead and grow our programs. It will make us a vibrant part of the Pearl District.”
Formerly known as The Holden at Pearl, The Watermark at the Pearl is an urban retreat tucked into the walkable Pearl District with river views, easy access to nearby parks, unique boutiques, art galleries, acclaimed eateries, and embraced by an art-loving community.
Future residents will enjoy a service and amenity-rich community, in a brand-new building, with residences available on a monthly rental basis with no long-term commitment. The Watermark at the Pearl amenities are grounded in a concierge model, highlighting wellness, cuisine, and upscale hospitality. Dining venues include the Gallery Café, a bistro-style restaurant; The Mark, their elegant signature restaurant; Seasons, a more informal spot serving cuisine themed to the prevailing season; and the W Lounge, perfect for all-day dining. Residents can also prioritize their wellness at The Watermark at the Pearl’s Spa & Salon and the state-of-the-art Vitality Fitness Center.
Watermark will bring its highly trained associates to provide custom care, personal assistance, and its award-winning programs such as Watermark University, where residents can continue learning, growing, and achieving wellness. Other unique programs include EngageVR®, a virtual reality program that uses computer technology to create interactive virtual experiences that transport you to another place and time and allows you to see the world in a completely new way.
About The Watermark at the Pearl
The Watermark at the Pearl is an urban retreat centered in the walkable Pearl District with river views, easy access to nearby parks, boutiques and shops, and arts and restaurants. The Pearl is a community with 140 Independent Living, 77 Assisted Living and 20 Memory Care residences. The Pearl provides innovative and inspiring wellness offerings including Pearl’s Spa & Salon and the state-of-the-art Vitality Fitness Center, four restaurants included dedicated options for Assisted Living and Memory Care, together with our award-winning Watermark University. The Watermark at the Pearl is proud to have their associates and leadership receive specialized training on LGBTQ+ aging issues, through Watermark Retirement Communities’ partnership with SAGECare, a division of SAGE. This specialized training is designed to help improve aging services and better serve LGBTQ+ older adults, their loved ones, and guests. For further information visit The Watermark at the Pearl.
About Watermark Retirement Communities®
Watermark creates extraordinary and innovative communities where people thrive. We believe aging is about renewal rather than retirement. Watermark communities are known for highly trained and caring associates, a lifestyle built on choice, fine amenities, integrative wellness, and innovative programs including the award-winning Watermark University featuring a wide variety of engaging classes for residents and area seniors. Watermark has been named in the top 25 Best Workplaces for Aging Services in a national program conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute and published on Fortune.com. A privately held company with a reputation for over 30 years for service, innovation, integrity and financial stability, Watermark manages more than 70 retirement communities in 22 states coast to coast. Based in Tucson AZ, Watermark is ranked as the nation’s 10th-leading senior housing operator by the American Seniors Housing Association. Visit watermarkcommunities.com for more information
