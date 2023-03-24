Public input requested for three proposed bridge removals on U.S. 20 in Woodbury County

Posted on: March 24, 2023

AMES, Iowa – March 24, 2023 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for the proposed removal of three bridges on U.S. 20/U.S. 75 Sioux City Bypass over an abandoned railroad 0.1 miles east of Morningside Avenue/Woodbury County Road D-25.

Rail tracks are no longer in place, under the bridges and no trail is planned in this area as all land is owned privately. Construction of the project is expected to begin in 2023.

Through traffic on U.S. 20/U.S.75 would be maintained at all times. However, the westbound U.S. 20/southbound U.S. 75 off-ramp at Morningside Ave would be closed and rerouted to the next interchange at Sunnybrook Dr. For more information, see the website listed below.

For general information regarding this project, contact, Shane Tymkowicz, P.E., assistant district engineer, Iowa DOT District 3 Office, 6409 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, Iowa 51102, phone 712-276-1451 or 800-284-4368, email shane.tymkowicz@iowadot.us. Interpretation and translation services are available in several languages for free. Please notify the contact listed above if you require a language other than English. Servicios de interpretación y traducción están disponibles en varios idiomas gratis. Favor de notificar el contacto enumerado a continuación si requiere un idioma que no sea inglés.

Comments must be received by April 17, 2023, to be considered.

Visit www.iowadot.gov/pim anytime for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, and to view and offer input on any DOT project using the “Map Search” feature. You can also sign up for a REACH account to easily submit comments, register for public meetings, or view the virtual presentation without logging into the system again. If you would like to receive future email notifications or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: https://bit.ly/iowadot5246



