Selro and The Delivery Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Streamline E-Commerce Operations
READING, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Selro and The Delivery Group Partner to Streamline E-commerce Operations
Selro, a leading multi-channel e-commerce platform, and The Delivery Group, a top-notch delivery and logistics provider, have announced a partnership to offer an integrated solution that streamlines e-commerce operations for online retailers.
This strategic partnership will enable Selro's customers to benefit from The Delivery Group's comprehensive delivery network and efficient logistics services. The integration between Selro and The Delivery Group will provide a seamless and streamlined order fulfilment process, from the point of sale to the delivery of goods to customers' doorsteps.
"The Delivery Group's reputation for providing exceptional logistics solutions made them an ideal partner for Selro. We believe that our integration will help e-commerce businesses to save time and resources, while ensuring that their customers receive their orders in a timely and efficient manner," said Selro's CEO.
The integration will allow Selro's customers to take advantage of The Delivery Group's comprehensive delivery network, which covers the whole of the UK and beyond. The Delivery Group will also provide real-time tracking and delivery updates, which will enable Selro's customers to provide their own customers with up-to-date information about their orders.
Selro and The Delivery Group integration will be available to Selro's customers immediately. This partnership will enable e-commerce businesses to offer their customers a reliable and efficient delivery service, which is essential in today's competitive e-commerce landscape.
About Selro
Selro is a leading multi-channel e-commerce platform that helps businesses to streamline their online operations. With a powerful set of features that includes inventory management, order management, and automated shipping, Selro makes it easy for e-commerce businesses to sell on multiple channels, including Amazon, eBay, and Shopify.
About The Delivery Group
The Delivery Group is a leading delivery and logistics provider that offers a range of services, including courier services, international deliveries, and warehousing. The Delivery Group has a comprehensive delivery network that covers the whole of the UK and beyond, and is committed to providing exceptional logistics solutions to its customers.
