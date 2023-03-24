Healthcare Industry braces for Tech Giants' next move: Digital Therapeutics, Telehealth, Personalized Healthcare, and much more
While the metaverse is all about leveraging the immersive experience of the virtual world, the programmable world is about building the next version of the physical world in healthcare”
— Dr. Purav Gandhi
AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Covid-19 has significantly transformed the way industries operate coupled with technological advancements. Over the last two years, we have seen the dramatic impact that technology can have on industries, including healthcare. As technology continues to evolve, the possibilities for patients and providers are endless and this is only the beginning of what’s in store for the industry.
Healthark Insights recently published a report highlighting the “Top 10 HealthTech Trends in 2022”, and how these trends will influence the industry in the year to come. Healthark Insights team has closely monitored ~150 trends in the Health technology space over the past year and gathered key information for each trend such as focus area, novelty, attractiveness, adoption, commercialization, etc. to understand the larger impact potential of each trend. Each trend was then given a weightage and rating based on two key criteria: (i) impact on the future of health, and (ii) adoption by the healthcare stakeholders. The top 10 trends were identified based on their scores and were further analyzed to understand their potential to bring disruption to the healthcare industry.
Tech giants like Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Meta continue to penetrate deeper into healthcare and wade into new territories such as primary clinics, virtual care, home healthcare, genomics, precision medicine, digital devices, and tools through various partnerships and acquisitions.
Digital Therapeutics is now spanning across the patient journey and was an important area of focus throughout 2022 with deepening collaborations, improved regulatory processes (policies enabling access to prescription DTx, etc.,) and diversifying therapy areas. With evolving technologies driven by AI and data, there is a significant acceleration in the clinical evidence of DTx critical for regulatory approval and reimbursements.
With sustained adoption, telehealth has now established a permanent role in healthcare delivery across various geographies, patient demographics, and clinical service areas. Telehealth now accounts for 10% of all outpatient visits, compared to 1% prior to the pandemic, demonstrating that it's an important fixture in US healthcare delivery.
Metaverse is still an emerging space but the healthcare industry has started its experimentations - GOQii has collaborated with Animoca Brands to launch Health Metaverse and Emirates Health Services (EHS) has launched a Metaverse-based Virtual Telemedicine Solution using 3D virtual reality technology. Globally, 81% of Health Executives believe that Metaverse will have a positive impact on their organizations in the future, with nearly 50% believing that it will be a breakthrough or transformational impact.
While the metaverse is all about leveraging the immersive experience of the virtual world, the programmable world is about building the next version of the physical world in healthcare. Programming the physical environment will emerge as a competitive differentiator in the industry. 94% of healthcare executives globally believe that leading organizations will push the boundaries of the virtual world to make it more real, increasing the need for persistence and seamless navigation between the digital and physical worlds.
Hyper-personalization in digital health is being accelerated by advancements towards data-driven and future-proof healthcare experiences. CRISPR engineering and genome sequencing are promising instances of hyper-personalized care in the current healthcare ecosystem. Read more about such interesting trends on “The top 10 HealthTech trends of 2022” on the Healthark Insights website!
About Healthark Insights Top 10 Research Report Series
Healthark Insights annually tracks the top events and trends in the healthcare and life sciences industry, and publishes five reports at the end of each year summarizing the top 10 trends in the healthcare industry, life sciences industry, health tech, the top 10 innovations, and top 10 mergers & acquisitions, with an objective of summarizing the key events and industry-shaping forces during the previous year, and shares a viewpoint on how the sector will evolve in the coming year.
About Healthark Insights
Healthark Insights is a global management consulting firm developed by a team of experts from diverse fields such as consulting, pharma, medicine, medical devices, digital health, public health, and management with a common vision to cater to the healthcare and life sciences industry, along with a relentless focus on delivering executable solutions.
Healthark Insights team helps customers make critical decisions every day through expertise that combines deep domain knowledge, rigorous research, and analysis, understanding of markets, technology, and experience. With the right experience and expertise, the team not only provides insights but also works closely with clients to execute the strategy that they have helped develop.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Purav Gandhi
Healthark Wellness Solutions LLP
+91 91600 01292
email us here