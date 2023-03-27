Pragya Sinha Chowdhury Joins DevOps Agile Skills Association (DASA) as Vice President Talent Solutions

Pragya Sinha Chowdhury, DASA Vice President Talent Solutions
— Sukhbir Jasuja, DASA Chair
ROTTERDAM, ZUID-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DASA, the world's largest DevOps and Agile industry body, announced that Pragya Sinha Chowdhury has joined the organization as Vice President Talent Solutions.
In her new role, Chowdhury will be responsible for developing and executing strategies to align DASA's Talent Solutions with the needs of its members and partners. This will include overseeing the enhancement of existing offerings and the development of new solutions that address the evolving demands of the DevOps and Agile community.
Chowdhury brings over two decades of experience in talent development and learning content strategy to her new role at DASA. Prior to joining DASA, she held senior positions at several leading companies, including NIIT, TechMahindra, EdCast, and most recently Boston Consulting Group (BCG).
“We are thrilled to have Chowdhury join DASA as Vice President Talent Solutions,” said Sukhbir Jasuja, DASA Chair. “Her expertise in building outcomes oriented learning content at scale strategy will be invaluable as we continue to expand our offerings and reach new audiences around the world. I look forward to working with her to drive our mission of enabling professionals and organizations to thrive in the digital age.”
As organizations increasingly adopt DevOps and Agile practices to accelerate their digital transformation, DASA has become a leading resource for organizations seeking to become more productive, customer-centric, and outcome-focused.
“I am excited to join DASA and contribute to its mission of advancing DevOps and Agile organizational competency development,” said Chowdhury. “I look forward to working with the talented team at DASA to create forward-thinking, engaging materials that help professionals and organizations stay ahead of the curve in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.”
About DASA
DASA is the world's largest DevOps and Agile industry body, fostering dialogue, debate, and collaboration amongst leading industry professionals and organizations.
With a network of over 300 partner organizations, DASA has been instrumental in guiding organizations of all sizes and industries. DASA's guidance has been critical in directing organizations towards digital transformation, with a focus on enterprise agility. By prioritizing these objectives, DASA has enabled its member organizations to stay ahead of the curve and effectively navigate the rapidly changing digital landscape.
Contact
Joey van Kuilenburg
DevOps Agile Skills Association
joey@devopsagileskills.org