DevOps and Agile Skills Association Appoints Rik Farenhorst as Chief Executive Officer

With a proven track record of leading successful digital transformations as well as developing innovative solutions that enable high-performance IT functions, Rik brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role that will enable DASA to stay at the forefront of the latest trends and best practices in DevOps.
“DASA has from its inception been at the forefront of driving innovation in DevOps and Agile practices,” said Rik. “I am thrilled to be joining this dynamic and forward-thinking organization as CEO, and I look forward to growing the team and working closely with our global partners and members to build on DASA's success and impact.”
Rik is an accomplished senior leader who focused throughout his 15+ years career on helping organizations to maximize the value of their IT investments. In 2016 Rik co-founded DASA and was one of the thought leaders of the DASA Team Competence Model and the DASA Key Principles. He has co-authored several key learning programs at DASA and has remained an active member of the organization's esteemed global leadership community, earning a reputation as an influential ambassador.
Rik's expertise extends beyond technology, as he understands that the key to successful IT initiatives is primarily about culture, leadership, and organizational transformation. In today's disruptive times, Rik believes that digital-driven innovation and organizational transformation are urgent and necessary for organizations to survive.
“The appointment of Rik Farenhorst as CEO marks an exciting new chapter for DASA,” said Sukhbir Jasuja, Chairman at DASA, “His extensive experience in the DevOps industry, coupled with his leadership skills and vision, make him the perfect fit to take DASA to the next level.”
Under Rik's leadership, DASA will continue to focus on delivering high-quality DevOps transformation guidance, by expanding its talent portfolio, guidance portfolio and certification programs to meet the evolving needs of the industry.
Looking to the future, DASA has a number of exciting initiatives and programs planned for the near future, including valuable resources for organizations seeking to develop and mature their DevOps capabilities, updated certifications, and widening the community, with plans to engage with a broader range of organizations, experts, and industry leaders. DASA has also established key partnerships and collaborations with other organizations in the DevOps industry to further advance the industry's goals and drive innovation.
About DASA
DASA is the world's largest DevOps and Agile industry body, fostering dialogue, debate, and collaboration amongst leading industry professionals and organizations.
With a network of over 300 member organizations, DASA has been instrumental in guiding organizations of all sizes and industries. DASA's guidance has been critical in directing organizations towards digital transformation, with a focus on enterprise agility. By prioritizing these objectives, DASA has enabled its member organizations to stay ahead of the curve and effectively navigate the rapidly changing digital landscape.
