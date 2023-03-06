DASA Connect 2023, the Event for DevOps Professionals Worldwide, Set for May 31
Join the most influential minds in DevOps for a day of interactive sessions, networking, and awards
DASA Connect 2023 is an opportunity for DevOps professionals from around the world to come together to share their knowledge, experiences and success stories.”ROTTERDAM, ZUID-HOLLAND, THE NETHERLANDS, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DevOps Agile Skills Association (DASA), the world's largest DevOps and Agile industry body, is pleased to announce its upcoming DASA Connect 2023 event. This virtual gathering, taking place on Wednesday, May 31st from 3:00-8:00 p.m. (CEST), will feature over 20 keynote sessions with speakers from the world's most renowned organizations.
— Sukhbir Jasuja, Chair at DASA
DASA Connect 2023 is the virtual event for DevOps professionals and enthusiasts, providing a platform for attendees to learn about the latest trends and advancements in the industry and connect with like-minded peers and industry professionals. The event will also feature the 2023 DevOps Awards to celebrate the achievements of the industry's brightest minds and most successful DevOps organizations.
According to Sukhbir Jasuja, Chair at DASA, "DASA Connect 2023 is an opportunity for DevOps professionals from around the world to come together to share their knowledge, experiences and success stories. It's a celebration of the progress we've made as an industry and an opportunity to empower the future of DevOps."
Attendees of DASA Connect 2023 can look forward to interactive sessions that provide a secure and intimate atmosphere to exchange experiences and gain insights. The winners of the DASA DevOps Awards will also share their journeys and experiences, offering attendees a deeper understanding of the challenges and triumphs of the DevOps industry.
Registration for DASA Connect 2023 is now open and free to everyone online. Don't miss this unique opportunity to celebrate the success of the DevOps industry and learn from the best and brightest minds in the business.
To register, please visit www.devopsagileskills.org/dasa-connect-2023.
About DASA
DASA is the world's largest DevOps and Agile industry body, fostering the creation of practical guidance and talent development solutions toward building high-performance IT functions. The organization manages platforms that enable IT experts, leaders and practitioners to actively engage in a community-centric approach to learning, leveraging workshops and structured talent development solutions. DASA's focus on fostering continuous talent development and growth for high-performance teams and functions ensures that key roles are effectively nurtured, spanning both established and emerging domains. With 300+ member and partner organizations in the ecosystem, DASA helps define, inform and advance the DevOps industry through networking, knowledge sharing, awards, continuous learning and certifications.
