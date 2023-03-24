International SOS Strengthens Partnership With InvestKL And Commitment To Malaysia

(From R to L) Arnaud Vaissié, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO, International SOS and Datuk Muhammad Azmi Zulkifli, CEO, InvestKL exchanging a token of appreciation during a recent meeting with InvestKL and their senior management team at International SOS’ headquarters.
(Far left) Datuk Muhammad Azmi Zulkifli, CEO, InvestKL; (second from left) Arnaud Vaissié, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO, International SOS’ (fourth from left) Kai Boschmann, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, International SOS; and team members.
(L to R)Datuk Muhammad Azmi Zulkifli, CEO, InvestKL and Datuk Bahria Mohd Tamil, Deputy Secretary General (Investment), Ministry Of International Trade & Industry presenting the ‘Top 3 Realised Investment By Value’ award to Wendy Chan, General Manager, International SOS
International SOS also wins InvestKL’s ‘Top 3 Realised Investment By Value’ award
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- International SOS, the world’s leading security and health services company, was delighted to meet with InvestKL and their senior management team led by CEO, Datuk Muhammad Azmi Zulkifli in London, United Kingdom recently. Held to strengthen the long-standing relationship between the two organisations, this constructive meeting aimed to showcase joint achievements, share plans and innovations, and reinforce International SOS’ continued interest in investing in Malaysia. Both leadership teams also exchanged ideas on ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) and sustainability-focused business activities, a key area in which International SOS is excited to explore future opportunities.
The successful visit follows International SOS’ recent receipt of the ‘Top 3 Realised Investment by Value’ award at InvestKL’s 2022 Performance Update and Award Ceremony in Kuala Lumpur.
Arnaud Vaissié, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO, International SOS, shared, “Kuala Lumpur continues to be a pivotal component of our regional business strategy. It serves as an international gateway to one of the most promising markets. Our successful partnership with InvestKL has greatly benefitted our operations in Malaysia, building on a strong and long-lasting relationship. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership and collaboration as we continue to increase our presence in Kuala Lumpur with other regional and global functions, such as Medical Supply Services, Global IT Functions, and Global HR Functions.”
Datuk Muhammad Azmi Zulkifli, CEO, InvestKL, commented, “We are delighted to be in London and able to meet face-to-face with International SOS’ key leadership to continue strengthening our long-standing relationship with them. We (InvestKL) aim to secure more than RM35 billion worth of high-impact and high-value investments by 2030, specifically in the digital economy, ideation and innovation, as well as regional centres of excellence. This is why high-level meetings like this are important for us to collaborate on added-value programmes that would advocate responsible business and sharing of best practices to accelerate Malaysia's green agenda, in line with the National Investment Aspirations.”
Jing Tan, Regional General Manager and Director of South East Asia, International SOS, added, “InvestKL is always there to help support and guide us, and we are excited to be operating in the heart of Southeast Asia as it is one of the fastest growing regions in the world. Our Malaysian operations has enjoyed consistent growth over the years and we have doubled our headcount in the last five years to around 500 employees. We are also honoured to have recently received InvestKL's award for the ‘Top 3 Realised Investment By Value’. It is a great achievement and we are pleased to have contributed significantly to the development of the country over our 27 years of operation in Malaysia.”
He concluded that International SOS is pleased with its current rate of expansion in Kuala Lumpur. He also added that the organisation will expand in the digital space and continue to invest in technology for TeleHealth by embedding digital innovations into its solutions such as Telemedicine, TeleConsultation and Wellness Applications in an integrated platform.
With InvestKL's support, International SOS has achieved several significant milestones. This has included the relocation of its Asia Medical Services Regional Operational Headquarters from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur in 2012. Additionally, the establishment of a new Global Shared Services Centre in 2014, which created 150 new jobs, with over 95% of hires being Malaysians. Also, in 2019, under the leadership of Jing Tan, International SOS relocated its Asia regional HQ for Medical Services from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur.
