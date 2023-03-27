BLUETTI To Roll Out New Expandable Mobile Power AC60 & B80 For Outdoor Adventure

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BLUETTI, the leader in the clean energy storage industry, will launch its new AC60 & B80, the smallest solar generator with expandability, at the end of April.
The latest innovation comes as BLUETTI noticed a gap in its market:
Though there are many power stations of all sizes on the shelves. Small package but with less energy inside. Big chunk but heavy to move. What about something that is mobile and also has a big, customizable capacity for any scenario?
Enter the BLUETTI AC60&B80.
What is the BLUETTI AC60?
The BLUETTI AC60 is an 8.6kg solar generator with a 600W inverter and a 403Wh LFP battery that can add B80 for capacity boosting. Equipped with 7 different outlets, the AC60 can charge various devices, even 1200W ones with its Power Lifting Mode.
Water and Dust-proof
Its internal structure is significantly upgraded: its circuits are isolated from the fan vents. And all external materials pass water and dust-proof testing. That's why the AC60 is rated IP65 for water and dust protection, making it a perfect power source for various outdoor activities such as overlanding, beach camping, and more.
Fast Silent Charging
The AC60 supports four charging methods including adaptor, car, solar and generator charging. With a 600W AC Turbocharging, it takes just 40 minutes to recharge AC60 from 0 to 80%. The unit operates quietly at 45 dB, or below 40dB under Silent Charging Mode, usable in confined spaces such as a room or tent.
Efficient Power-Saving
Featuring advanced ECO mode, the AC60 will automatically shut off if no loads are connected to save power. For powering small loads, AC and DC outputs can be adjusted separately to 10-30W and 5-20W respectively on the BLUETTI App. That can reduce its self-consumption and keep it running for 1-4 hours. Moreover, it has ultra-low stand-by loss when not in use.
Easy Monitor & Control
It is both high-tech and user-friendly, with an intuitive color LCD screen that displays battery status, charge/discharge time remaining, and other helpful information. Plus, the BLUETTI App offers real-time monitoring and control from anywhere for ongoing management.
What is the B80 Expansion Battery?
Designed to complement the AC60, the 9.88kg B80 uses the same reliable LFP cells, the most stable and safest battery for energy storage, that deliver over 3500 cycles. Two B80s, 806Wh each, can expand the capacity of AC60 to a maximum of 2,015Wh. The B80 can also work as a stand-alone DC power source with three DC ports: USB-A, USB-C, and a car outlet. It can also be recharged on its own via its input ports or in connection with the AC60.
Added Peace of Mind
As reliable and safe as the AC60, the B80 comes with an advanced battery management system to ensure maximum efficiency and prevent over-voltage, over-temperature and short-circuit, and other safety problems. While a 5-year warranty provides more ease for worry-free use.
Born for Outdoor Activity
The AC60 and B80 are compact at 290mm*205mm*234mm, roughly the same size as a shoebox. They both have a solid fold-down handle, making them easy to carry and store during RV trips or outdoor activities. Both IP65-rated, they are weather-proof and ready for any outdoor adventure.
Availability & Price
The AC60 and B80 will be available on BLUETTI's official website and in its Amazon stores from the 26th of April, with the debut price remaining undisclosed, although relevant staffs leak that it will be budget-friendly.
About BLUETTI
With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.BLUETTIpower.com/.
