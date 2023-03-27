Capital Numbers Won FT 500 Asia-Pacific High-Growth Company Award for 2023

The Financial Times enlists Capital Numbers in its top 500 high-growth companies in the APAC region for generating remarkable revenue between 2018 and 2021.


KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading and fastest-growing web and mobile app development company, Capital Numbers, known to offer cutting-edge digital solutions, has been recently ranked in the fifth annual Financial Times ranking of 500 global Asia-Pacific companies in 2023.
It is the fourth time in a row (2020, 2021, 2022, and this year) that the company has secured its position in the prestigious list of FT for achieving the highest percentage of revenue growth between 2018 and 2021.
The compound annual growth rate and the Absolute Growth rate between 2018 and 2021 were calculated, and the companies in the APAC region were ranked depending on that. Statista, the international data partner, processed and checked all data shared by companies.
Capital Numbers is honored to be a part of this list and recognized as a fastest growing company with an Absolute Growth Rate of 194.7% and a CAGR of 43.4% between 2018-21.
Mukul Gupta, the CEO of Capital Numbers, said, “Securing the name in the list is a matter of pride for us. However, it would not be possible without our employees' tireless efforts and innovative ideas and clients' trust, confidence, and support in our abilities. We will continue to work hard and remain committed to our shared values of excellence, innovation, and service. “
Capital Numbers has been recognized for its exceptional growth and performance. The company’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction has earned it a spot on the list, cementing its status as one of the leading digital solutions providers in the world.
The company aims to achieve many such milestones and serve more clients faster and better.
