SABESP ANNOUNCES 2022 RESULTS

SAO PAULO, BRASIL, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS), one of the largest water and sewage services providers in the world based on the number of customers, announces today its fourth quarter and 2022 results.
The net operating revenue, which considers construction revenue, totaled R$ 22,055.8 million in 2022, up by 13.2% over 2021.
Costs and expenses, which consider construction costs, totaled R$ 17,443.5 million, up by 13.3% over 2021.
Adjusted EBIT, of R$ 4,636.9 million, increased by 12.6% over the R$ 4,119.4 million recorded in 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA, of R$ 7,087.7 million, increased by 11.2% over the R$ 6,372.7 million recorded in 2021.
The Adjusted EBITDA margin was 32.1% in 2022, compared to 32.7% in 2021.
Excluding the effects of revenue and construction costs, the adjusted EBITDA margin reached 40.6% in 2022, compared to 41.5% in 2021.
The Company recorded a net income of R$ 3,121.3 million in 2022, compared to R$ 2,305.9 million in 2021.
The complete version of the release is available at the Company’s website: ri.sabesp.com.br
