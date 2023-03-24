Learning to Make the Perfect Plant Based Macarons

100% of students completed online course in only 2 weeks”
— Chef Jessica McKenzie
MALLORCA, IB, SPAIN, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- There's something about the perfect macaron pastry that just hits differently. That crispy outer shell, with just the right amount of chewiness and a delicate filling that's bursting with flavor - it's the stuff of dreams. And now, thanks to Vegan Gastronomy Culinary Academy, students and pastry chefs can learn how to create the perfect eggless macaron from the comfort of their own home or pastry shop.
Their new Advanced Vegan Macaron Online class took place in March 2023 and brought together ten students from all over the world from Alaska,USA to Netherlands, Europe and even Kuwait in the Middle East, each with their own unique experience in Macaron making. Some were seasoned pros, running their own baking businesses, while others were just starting out, eager to learn the ins and outs of creating a flawless macaron.
Over the course of two weeks, the students were taken through every step of the process, from understanding the science behind Macaron making to perfecting the ratios of ingredients. One of the most exciting aspects of the course was the use of an advanced plant-based protein product GERBET (potato protein) by FreeFromThat.com to achieve the perfect texture and consistency in the macaron shells. It was all about getting those feet just right!
Of course, no Macaron is complete without a delicious filling, and the Academy did not disappoint in this regard. The students were taught how to create mouth-watering plant based fillings using fruit, nuts, and chocolate, including curd, ganache, and rich, smooth buttercream with perfected emulsion.
Much of the experience and skills in making this course work like a professional is due to the fact that Chef Jessica McKenzie works with the world’s leading Macaron Manufacturer called Laduree where their factory makes up to 200,000 Macarons per day.
Chef Jessica said, “It wasn't always easy, but the students were committed to the process and worked hard to perfect their skills.”
And the students hard work paid off - every student who enrolled in the online professional level course was certified, with the skills and knowledge they needed to create the perfect plant based eggless Macaron time and time again.
"Wow, I'm so excited to see all my students certify and complete this class!" said Chef Jessica Mckenzie one of the founders of VeganGastronmy.com the world's leading vegan culinary school.”Students from around the world showed their passion and talent to compete with the quality of Macarons made by the leading product manufacturers around the world.”
Vegan Gastronomy Culinary Academy plans to offer this course three times a year, with the next enrollment beginning on June 1, 2023. So, whether students are a seasoned pro or just starting out, there's never been a better time to dive into the world of plant based eggless Macaron making. And with the expert guidance of the Academy, students will be whipping up their own delicious creations in no time.
