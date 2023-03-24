WorkTraining.com Announces the Sale of its Rapid Blue Product Line to Ferguson Financial Holdings LLC

The products being sold are US Made Rapid Blue Dissolvable Blue Dye Tablets and Liquid Leak Detection Brands.

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WorkTraining.com, a leading provider of drug and alcohol testing training, has announced the sale of its flagship products, Rapid Blue Quick Dissolvable Blue Dye Tablets and Rapid Blue Liquid Leak Detection Dye, to Ferguson Financial Holdings LLC.

As a provider of drug and alcohol testing training, WorkTraining.com recognized the need for reliable and efficient tools for testing and detecting adulteration and leaks. This led to the development of Rapid Blue, quick dissolvable blue dye tablets that can be used for drug testing adulteration and leak detection in various settings, from workplace drug testing to plumbing inspections. Rapid Blue Liquid Leak Detection, a liquid version of the dye, offers similar benefits in liquid form.

The co-founder of WorkTraining.com, James White, expressed his satisfaction with the sale, stating, "We are proud to have created products that have made a real difference in the safety and integrity of workplaces and other settings. Our commitment to providing high-quality drug and alcohol testing training has always been at the heart of our work. We are happy to sell the brand to wonderful people and focus on our content and learning management system. We believe that Ferguson Financial Holdings LLC shares that commitment to the brand."

Shawn Ferguson, the managing member of Ferguson Financial Holdings LLC, also shared his excitement for the acquisition, saying, "We are excited to add Rapid Blue and Rapid Blue Liquid Leak Detection to our portfolio of products that promote safety and integrity in the workplace. We believe these products are an excellent fit for our company's values and vision, and we look forward to building on their success."

The sale of Rapid Blue and Rapid Blue Liquid Leak Detection to Ferguson Financial Holdings LLC marks a new chapter for WorkTraining.com. The company looks forward to providing innovative solutions and training to the market.

For more information about the sale or WorkTraining.com's drug and alcohol testing training services, please contact James White at 1-888-390-5574 or email hello@worktraining.com

To learn more visit: https://worktraining.com

About WorkTraining.com

WorkTraining.com® is an education technology company founded in 2014 by entrepreneur James White and Andrew Easler, a high school teacher who later became an attorney. The company creates and delivers industry-specific compliance training content for its learning management and content delivery platform. The platform allows users to make a one-time purchase, purchase subscription plans, or license SCORM courseware for third-party learning management systems.