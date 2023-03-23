RKG Roofing & Construction is the go-to service provider for DFW residents after hail and high wind storms.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After recent hail and high wind storms that wreaked havoc on many DFW homes, homeowners are finding help and relief with RKG Roofing & Construction's free tarping services. RKG Roofing has been providing tarping services to homeowners, preventing further damage to their homes while they await insurance adjusters to assess the property.

RKG Roofing CEO, Kimba Garcia, emphasized the importance of taking action to prevent further damage after a storm, stating that "the best thing for a homeowner to do after a storm is let our team come out and do a free assessment. Our team is trained in insurance restoration, and this is what RKG does."

For many DFW residents, RKG Roofing's services have been a lifesaver, with the company being known for quality construction and expertise when it comes to working with homeowners through storm losses that require insurance involvement.

In addition to their tarping services, RKG Roofing can meet with insurance adjusters to review the property's damages and establish a scope of work. The company can complete the entire project, from the roof to the garage doors, gutters, fencing, and more. The insurance will pay the entire invoice for all work that needs to be repaired or replaced from the storm, with the homeowner's only cost being their deductible.

RKG Roofing's reputation in the DFW community speaks for itself, with the company being featured on BIZTV, Roofing Contractor Magazine, podcasts, and Kimba Garcia, the CEO, having been featured in Yahoo Finance and on stages nationwide. The company has a history of sponsoring little league teams, charities, 501c's and pouring back into the community in meaningful ways.

Even for homeowners who don't need to file a claim, RKG Roofing offers a free roof maintenance plan to their local community that helps roofs last years longer than those that are not maintained properly.

As Kimba Garcia points out, "when is storm season in Texas? Feb-Nov. Our priority is making sure the roofs are safe for these families, and we know totaled roofs are not."

Inspections are free, and DFW residents are encouraged to contact RKG Roofing for help with their storm damage needs. With their trained team and commitment to quality, RKG Roofing is the best choice for homeowners in need of storm restoration services.

For more information, visit the RKG Roofing website at https://rkgroofingandconstruction.com or contact them directly at emily@rkgllc.net

About the Company

With 20 years of experience, RKG Roofing & Construction LLC is the leading expert in providing roofing work, solar solutions, restorations, gutters, or remodeling work across Dallas-Forth Worth, Texas. Having captured the residential and commercial sectors, RKG has a weathered team of seasoned professionals offering cutting-edge equipment and premium quality materials. With the motto of excellent execution every time, RKG aims to provide un-parallel services to its customers whilst giving back to the community with donations and charity work.