Jeremy Anderson, President of The Anderson Search Group, Featured in Manage HR Magazine

PLANO, TX, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeremy Anderson, President of The Anderson Search Group – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Featured in Manage HR Magazine, Empowering Banks and Private Wealth Firms with Elite Talent.

“The war for talent” has been a buzzword since the 1990s, demonstrating how demanding it is for business-small or enterprise-level-to find, recruit, and retain talent.

Things haven’t changed much since then, especially in the financial industry. With the “Greg Resignation,” “turnover tsunami” and a recession on the horizon, the war for talent is now more intense than ever, highlighting the need to re-examine and enhance businesses’ approach to survive and thrive. Financial institutions need a well-laid-out strategy to perk up their hiring game, build relationships in the industry, and attract passive talent that fit the company.
As a reliable hiring partner, The Anderson Search Group carves a path for banks of all sizes to and immediate impact talent by accessing the most qualified talent, not the most available talent and telling each bank’s story.

“We specialize in the commercial banking and private banking for banks across the country. It’s all we do; and we’re experts at listening, identifying and qualifying talent, and delivering that talent to clients,” says Jeremy Anderson, president and CEO of The Anderson Search Group.

Read full article here: https://www.managehrmagazine.com/the-anderson-search-group

