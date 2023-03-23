Ruling signed by community rabbis forbidding torah-abiding Jews from receiving food packages from the UJA-Federation

Hasidic Jews to Protest Zionist Food Distribution, in Brooklyn NY

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, KINGS, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The UJA-Federation has scheduled a large public food distribution in Williamsburg for this Sunday, ahead of Passover.

Local members of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community are planning a mass protest at the site, Flushing Ave corner Cumberland Street in Brooklyn, NY at 11:00 AM.

Eyebrows throughout the neighborhood are being raised, as local residents of this staunchly anti-Zionist enclave are wondering: What has caused the Zionist Federation to suddenly change its stripes, and offer financial assistance to their historic arch-enemies?

Many claim that the Zionist Federation is attempting a gradual takeover of the majority-Satmar neighborhood’s Jewish communal institutions, a strategem successfully employed by the Zionist movement for over a century.

This strategem, called kibosh kehilot in Hebrew, was the modus operandi that gained the Zionists hegemony over most Jewish communal institutions in pre-Holocaust Europe.

Wariness has turned to alarm as reports abound that Chasidic-looking representatives of the Zionist Federation have been hired to actually distribute the food packages to Williamsburg residents.

These agents are tasked with the job of ‘bridge-building’ – the first step in the well-known process of “Zionification” of a Jewish community.

Local members of the community stress that G-d has granted an untold amount of G-d-fearing locals phenomenal success in business, and they are capable, willing, and able to support the community’s poor without help from non-believing Jews.

Local magnates and small-business operators alike have traditionally supported not only their own neighbors, but poor people worldwide, especially those who reside in the Holy Land.

Perhaps it is this very trait that has caused the Zionist Movement to set its sights upon the Williamsburg community. They fear ultra-Orthodox support of independent Jewish action, especially in the Holy Land.

The protest march is set to leave at 10:45 AM from the intersection of Kent Ave and Williamsburg Street West.

Organizers say that they seek to draw attention to the truth behind the food distribution, as well as to the ruling signed by community rabbis forbidding torah-abiding Jews from receiving the packages.

“The Zionists are considered public enemy number one around here,” says a Hasidic man.

“The locals would never take aid from them; they just don’t realize who is behind the distribution.”