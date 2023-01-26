Submit Release
Jews to Protest Israeli Government’s Persecution of the Jewish Community and the ongoing bloodshed in the West Bank

the only country where Jewish religion is oppressed is in the so-called Jewish state of Israel

American Jews to Protest Israeli Government’s Persecution of the Anti-zionist orthodox Jewish Community and the ongoing bloodshed in the West Bank

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Jews to Protest Israeli Government’s Persecution of the Orthodox Jewish Community and the ongoing bloodshed in the West Bank

The Orthodox Jewish community of New York will hold a public demonstration this Thursday, January 26th, at 4:30 PM outside the Israeli Consulate in Manhattan (2nd Avenue between 42nd and 43rd Streets) to protest the Israeli government’s ongoing oppression of the Jewish religion and religious Jews.

Zionist ideology since its inception has been opposed by the entire leadership of Torah True Jewry, Orthodox Jews believe that the state of Jewish exile is a divine decree, the transformation of the Jewish religion to Nationalism, and the use of force in any way shape or form, is antithetical to what true Judaism stands for.

The Israeli government has ever since been oppressing its Torah True Orthodox Jewish population known as the ‘Haredi’ community, government sponsored media has been on the run to ignite anti-Haredi hate, a hatred which manifests itself in various ways explains Rabbi Hershel Klar, the organizer of the rally. Desecrating sacred burial-places, Sabbath desecration, promoting obscene and licentious outlets, forced conscription of religious boys and girls, and much more.

As we speak, the Israeli defense forces have orchestrated a brutal and bloody operation in the West Bank killing at least nine civilians including a 17 year old who carried a dummy weapon. These ongoing brutalities are criminal and a grave violation of Jewish law and are at the same time also dangerous for jews. Torah True Jews cannot sit by idly when our Holy religion and Jewish identity is being desecrated, we cannot sit idly when the Israeli government is fanning the flames of Anti-Semitism worldwide, therefore Torah Rabbis and laymen will protest in front of the world media, proclaiming: NOT IN MY NAME!

“Their state is not a help or benefit to Jews; it is nothing but a movement that seeks to transform Judaism from a religion into a nationalism, destroying the millennia-old Jewish People in the process. Their state has existed for nearly 75 years and they are frustrated that we, the original Jewish People, still continue to exist and thrive. They see us as an obstacle to their goals.

Rabbi Klar concluded: “The world must realize once and for all, that the Zionist state of Israel does not represent the Jewish People!”


