Open Letter to U.S. Lawmakers by Rabbinical Union Opposing Respect for Marriage Act

Open Letter to US Congressional Members From Rabbinical Union Opposing Respect for Marriage Act

Leading Rabbis Condemn H.R. 8404 Respect for Marriage Act as a rebellion against God, and an attack on religious liberty and the Constitution

BS"D

As Congress prepares to vote for the second time on the hotly debated Bill HR8404 “Respect for Marriage Act”, Orthodox Rabbis and leaders in the Jewish community are appealing to lawmakers to VOTE NO on the bill.

They explain that the bill actually is a grave DISrespect to marriage, and will destroy our society. The bill goes against G-d and His order of the world, violates the religious rights of everyone who holds religious values, and puts them in danger of prosecution under the law. Unbeknownst to most people, the bill also puts children in grave danger, as the article in the link below explains.

The Rabbis of the Rabbinical Union, which protects and advocates for religious values, released a statement condemning Bill HR 8404 in the strongest terms. Their letter can be found here:

Here is part of the Rabbis’ letter:

“As Rabbinical leaders within the Orthodox Jewish communities in the State of New York, we write in the name of the hundreds of thousands of Orthodox Jews, to express our staunch opposition to and dismay with H.R. 8404 "Respect for Marriage Act."

“Simply put, H.R. 8404 is a profanation of the rule of the Almighty G-d, who created men and women. He is the One who initiated in His creation the essence of marriage and its clear-cut definition. Marriage is solely the union of a man and a woman. This phenomenon is a G-D-given obligation on each and every person, and has been the cornerstone of societies throughout the history of mankind.

“Accordingly, redefining the concept of marriage, and particularly entering it into the rule of law, as in the H.R. 8404 "Respect for Marriage Act.", is in truth the utmost disrespect to G-D, and frankly an assault against G-D and humanity. It is well known and documented by the Talmudic sages, that G-D caused the world to be destroyed as a punishment for legalizing immoral marriages as in H.R. 8404.

Furthermore, this bill would inflict an injustice on the members of the Orthodox Jewish congregations and organizations, the people of the community, and on the millions of moral American citizens who hold to the eternal truth that marriage is only between a man and a woman. In short, it is a direct attack on the "human rights" of all the people who respect morality and human tradition.

We beg you on behalf of religion, and on behalf of morality, human decency and mankind, please trash this proposed bill in the dustbin of history. Likewise, we want to thank all the courageous lawmakers standing up for decency, morality, and G-D's honor. Almighty G-d will surely bless you for this heroic act.”

It is critical to remember that our great country was founded upon freedom of religion. Tragically, Bill HR 8404 will remove free exercise of religion. This is an unthinkable act, which will tear away the very foundations of the United States of America.

It is our hope that the lawmakers will hear the plea from the hearts of the Rabbis and leaders, and will VOTE NO on Bill HR 8404, so that our democracy and our civilization may be preserved.