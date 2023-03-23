Media Alert Smart TV Launch IBWSS

Public Launch of America’s Boating Channel’s New Smart TV App & Channel

America’s Boating Channel will launch its new smart TV offerings – the first ever-full time television channel and app totally focused on boating – at the International Boating & Water Safety Summit.” — Marty Lafferty

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: Hollywood Comes to Little Rock – Literally – Gala Red Carpet Media Event – Public Launch of America’s Boating Channel’s New Smart TV App & Channel – First Ever Full-Time TV Destination for All Things Boating – Live Kick-off Event to Open Global Boating Safety Confab

WHERE: International Boating & Water Safety Summit (IBWSS) at Embassy Suites by Hilton of Little Rock – Foyer, Ballroom Main Stage, and Atrium

WHEN: Sunday April 16 4:00 PM Interview Opps on Foyer Red-Carpet – 4:30 PM Ballroom Mainstage Live Launch Event with U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral, National Safe Boating Council Chair, United States Power Squadrons Chief Commander – Giant Switch-Throwing Ceremony Visual Spectacle – 5:30 PM Gala Reception in Atrium with Additional Key Player Interview Opps, Refreshments, and Step-and-Repeat Banner Glamor Photos

WHO: Interview Top National Leaders in Attendance from U.S. Military, State Law Enforcement, and Private Sector Recreational Boating and Water Sports Safety

WHY: High-Profile Major National Event Being Conducted Locally – Compelling Visuals with On-Stage Giant Switch-Throwing Spectacle and Exciting Boat Action B-Roll – Interview Access to Top Leaders in Boating Safety from Public and Private Sectors

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hollywood is coming to Little Rock to launch the FIRST TELEVISION CHANNEL totally devoted to ALL-THINGS-BOATING!

You’re personally invited to attend and cover this national media event featuring meaningful content with compelling visuals taking place Sunday afternoon April 16 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton.

The launch will be immediately followed by a cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception.

America’s Boating Channel will launch its new smart TV offerings – the media industry’s first ever-full time TV channel and on-demand app totally focused on boating – at the International Boating & Water Safety Summit (IBWSS) taking place at the Embassy Suites by Hilton from Sunday 4/16 through Wednesday 4/19.

Top US recreational boating safety leaders from the military and private sectors will be in attendance and available for interviews at the launch event, as well as back-stage behind-the-scenes access at the final rehearsal Saturday afternoon April 15.

Here are links to the one-month countdown press release and an excerpt-able three-minute twenty-second (3:20) broadcast quality video news release (VNR). Attached are a Media Alert, Interview Subjects, Smart TV Launch Graphic, America’s Boating Channel and IBWSS logos, and IBWSS Attendee Handout.

Please contact Marty Lafferty for more information, to reserve press credentials for the event, or to schedule an interview with one or more recreational boating safety leaders, Feel free to call or text 410-725-7820.

Smart TV Launch