Capitol Auto Group Makes Record-Breaking Donation of $385,000 to United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley

The dealership's employee campaigns have raised over $2.1 million for United Way over the last ten years

We aimed to raise $350,000, and this year's campaign raised $385,000. This is 13% more than the 2022 campaign. "Of our 399 employees, 84% participated, and 197 donated $600 or more.” — Carrie Casebeer, Capitol Auto Group Marketing Director

SALEM, OR, USA, March 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Capitol Auto Group 's (CAG) employee campaign has raised an astounding $385,000 for the United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley (UWMWV).On March 17, local representatives from the United Way visited Capitol's three dealerships (Subaru, Chevrolet/Cadillac, and Toyota) to celebrate this accomplishment. The company has raised over $2.1 million for the charity in the last ten years and $1 million in just the last three years alone."We aimed to raise $350,000, and this year's campaign raised $385,000. This is 13% more than the 2022 campaign," said Marketing Director Carrie Casebeer. "Of our 399 employees, 84% participated, and 197 donated $600 or more."Casebeer awarded Arthur Lyter the "Philanthropic Achievement Award" for top campaign contributions. Over the last ten years, his donations have totaled over $100,000. Lyter serves as the dealership's Variable Operations Director.Matthew Casebeer, Dealer for Capitol Toyota/Chevrolet, is also the local United Way board chair. The "28 Days of Love" campaign for the UWMWV is employee-driven, happening each February at the Salem, Oregon, auto dealership. "Every department in the dealership, from sales to service, donates through payroll deduction and participation in fundraising activities, and $379,000 came directly from employees," said Matthew Casebeer.Rhonda Wolf, the CEO of the UWMWV, simply said, "Wow! That is an amazing number. $385,000 this year and over a million dollars in the last three years is an incredible amount."Wolf added that over the last year, the charity was able to invest seven million dollars in goods and services in the community. She said that Capitol's donations would go to the United Way's new projects:-Cottages United - Low-Cost Cottage Rentals for Seniors-​SafeSleep United - a ​Low Barrier Women's Shelter for 40 women​​​-Taylor's House - a ​Community Partner Project Shelter for Teens-Good360's After School Enrichment Academy.Capitol's 2023 campaign theme was "Year of the Rabbit." Fundraising activities included boat races on Lake Capitol, a silent auction, and weekly barbecue luncheons.

