Sergeant Laboratories Announces Expansion of AristotleK12 Student Data Privacy Reporting Capabilities

ONALASKA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sergeant Laboratories, creator of AristotleK12 (formerly known as AristotleInsight::K12), has announced the expansion of the Student Data Privacy reporting capabilities available within AristotleK12. This expansion is part of a continued commitment by Sergeant Laboratories to safeguard student data privacy.
With streamlined Student Data Privacy reporting, district leaders can quickly identify, track, and vet applications and extensions in use across the district.
Highlights include:
-Identify Risk- Quickly identify application privacy agreements and data collected. Automatically block applications without active privacy agreements in place.
-Simplify Reporting - Curated parent and board-friendly reports allow for an immediate response to compliance questions.
-Monitor Application Usage and Downloads- With real-time alerts, view and vet any newly installed applications, allowing for increased educator flexibility in introducing educational applications to students, while proper safeguards remain in place.
"As a provider of an education technology solution, and as parents, we take our responsibility to help protect student data very seriously," said David Losen, Director of Secure Systems at Sergeant Laboratories. "Expanding on the Student Data Privacy reporting capabilities within AristotleK12 is a critical step towards providing schools with the necessary information they need to ensure that student data is being used in a responsible and transparent manner."
The newest addition joins AristotleK12’s robust all-in-one suite of tools including student-centric filtering, asset utilization and reporting, student behavior analytics, and classroom management tools. All tools within the AristotleK12 suite are developed by the Sergeant Laboratories’ internal engineering team, ensuring ultimate interoperability throughout the product. As an all-in-one suite, current and future customers receive the expanded reporting features at no additional cost, as well as any future product enhancements. AristotleK12 is built to take the complexity out of managing student technology, helping to make the lives of IT professionals just a bit easier. To see how, visit sgtlabs.com.
About Sergeant Laboratories:
Sergeant Laboratories continuously develops advanced technologies to address the needs of tomorrow, enabling organizations to effectively adapt to the ever-changing technological landscape. With two products, AristotleK12, a student technology management solution, and AristotleInsight, a cybersecurity solution providing organizational visibility from the inside out, Sergeant Laboratories provides proven solutions for any organization. To learn more, please visit us at www.sgtlabs.com.
Matt Vande Slunt
Sergeant Laboratories
+1 608-788-9143
info@sgtlabs.com
