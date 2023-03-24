Judicial Watch Sues Department of Defense on Behalf of STARRS
STARRS is a 501(c)3 organization operating to provide educational information related to racism and radicalism in the military.COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- STARRS filed Freedom of Information Act Requests related to claims of systemic racism at the U.S. Air Force Academy. One of the requests is more than two years old.
Already engaged with seeking information under FOIA at other Service Academies, Judicial Watch sued to compel the Academy to produce the requested records in response to STARRS requests dated October 12, 2020, and July 9, 2021. Case number: (No. 1:22-cv–02894). More at the link:
https://www.judicialwatch.org/documents/starrs-v-dod-air-force-academy-complaint-02894/
(Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc. v U.S. Department of Defense (No. 1:22-cv–02894)).
On February 27, 2023, Judicial Watch received three records. They released a press release today with their observations about the records. Click here.
“The records contained heavy redactions (52 entire pages of a 167-page document,” said Ronald J. Scott, Jr., Ph.D. (Colonel, USAF, Retired) STARRS President & CEO. “We thank Judicial Watch for their tireless support for STARRS in this important matter.”
For example, an excerpt from Appendix D of the 167-page document states on page 91:
"[name redacted] is spearheading an initiative for AOC and AMT education around race and racism. In order to be an AOC or AMT at this Academy, AOCs and AMTs should be willing to facilitate and actively engage in discussions surrounding racism at this Academy and around the world. If AOCs and AMTs cannot display their willingness to actively be an ally in this fight against racism, they do not belong at this Academy."
Each of the 40 cadet squadrons has an Air Officer Commanding (AOC) and two Academy Military Training (AMT) noncommissioned officers--totaling 120. This is in addition to a Diversity and Inclusion Officer and NCO at the squadron, group, and wing levels totaling 90 advocates/enforcers of diversity and inclusion indoctrination.
ABOUT STARRS:
Established in the Spring of 2021, STARRS is a 501(c)3 approved organization that operates primarily to provide educational information related to racism and radicalism in the military. [Note: radicalism in the organization’s title is based on Michigan State University’s definition: “the beliefs or actions of individuals, groups, or organizations who advocate for thorough or complete social and/or political reform to achieve an alternative vision of American society.” [https://starrs.us]
