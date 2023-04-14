CorkageFee App Launches in Australia & New Zealand

Helping Wine Lovers Find BYOW, Bring Your Own Wine, Restaurants and More
Our app is a unique community for wine enthusiasts and businesses alike, and we're excited to bring it to Australia and New Zealand.”
— Adrian Esquivel, Founder, CorkageFee
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CorkageFee, the popular restaurant guide for wine enthusiasts, has announced its official launch in Australia and New Zealand. The app now features a comprehensive directory of restaurants, wineries, wine clubs, and wine-related businesses in both countries.
New Zealand and Australia offer a combined 50 wine regions for tourists and locals to explore! For a great local experience and incredible wine list in New Zealand, One Tree Grill in Auckland is a must! And when you are in Perth, do not miss Wildflower!
CorkageFee is designed to help users easily find restaurants that allow them to bring their own wine, as well as browse promotions and specials listed by participating establishments. Restaurants and other businesses can gain access to a valuable source of potential customers by paying a low annual fee and appearing in the app's directory.
"Our app is a unique community for wine enthusiasts and businesses alike, and we're excited to bring it to Australia and New Zealand," said Adrian Esquivel, Founder of CorkageFee. "Our directory helps users find new dining experiences, while providing businesses with an additional revenue stream."
In addition to the directory, CorkageFee also offers features such as the ability to call, get directions, and search for nearby wine shops or wineries.
CorkageFee was developed by TECKpert, a Miami-based technology consulting and staff augmentation firm, and is available for free on the Apple app store.
To learn more about CorkageFee and how to get listed in the directory, visit the website at www.corkagefee.com.
About CorkageFee
The CorkageFee app serves as a restaurant guide for wine enthusiasts. It is designed as a community where users can share corkage fees for all of their favorite dining spots. We recognized a high demand for corkage fee information, but no centralized place to discover local BYOW policies. The CorkageFee app gives you access to corkage fees for all your favorite restaurants. Download the app to be a part of our wine community.
About TECKpert
TECKpert provides expert tech consulting, staffing, and implementation services to help organizations navigate the ever-changing landscape of technology. We believe that the key to success in today's digital economy is the ability to harness technology and digital talent. With over a decade of experience, we have a proven track record of delivering innovative, customized solutions that drive real results. Whether you need to augment your in-house team with specialized talent, implement a new software solution, or develop a custom application, TECKpert is here to help you achieve your goals and stay ahead of the curve. www.teckpert.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Mary Bargagliotti
CorkageFee
+1 786-393-5826 ext. 118
email us here