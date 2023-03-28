Fused Integrated Naval Network (FINN) Completes Successful Developmental Test at PC22

GALT Aerospace, in conjunction with its participation in Project Convergence 22, completed another successful Developmental Test of the FINN system.
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GALT Aerospace (GALT), in conjunction with its participation in Project Convergence 22 (PC-22), completed another successful Government-customer Developmental Test (DT) of the Fused Integrated Naval Network (FINN) system from Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, California. FINN encompasses a USMC Warfighting Laboratory (MCWL) led effort to explore ways to share Situational Awareness (SA) between disparate components of an Expeditionary Naval Force (US Navy and US Marine Corps).
DT-6 was the sixth in a series of planned tests and was conducted in parallel with US Army’s Project Convergence 22 (PC-22). During the successful ground and flight phases of test, the GALT team demonstrated the airborne FINN communication gateway capabilities between multiple ground-based communication nodes and the podded system while flown on a commercial aircraft. Over the course of three weeks, the FINN demonstrated networking communications, leveraging both legacy and emerging waveforms to pass information between distributed, dissimilar, remote / disadvantaged users and platforms.
During its’ participation in PC-22, numerous briefings and demonstrations on the FINN networking capabilities and performance were presented to senior elements of the Marine Corps, INDOPACOM, and the DoD to include the Commandant of the Marine Corps, General David Berger and the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sergeant Major Black. Visitors were impressed with the complexity of the technology coupled with the simplicity of operator interfaces and utility across a broad range of air, sea and ground support functions.
GALT is a non-traditional, service-disabled, small business that delivers premier communications and command and control solutions in support of the Department of Defense. GALT’s combination of technical innovation and fast-paced execution unleashes new capabilities, bolsters security, and transforms information flow. GALT specializes in open, scalable, and tailorable communications architectures, rapid prototyping, and user experience design. GALT’s process is based on Agile Software and System engineering development to improve, modernize, and enhance command, control, and communications systems.
David Heist Global Air Logistics and Training, Inc. +1 760-688-0368 FINN@galt.aero
Visit us on social media: LinkedIn
David Heist
Global Air Logistics and Training, Inc.
+1 703-606-2702 email us here
You just read:
Fused Integrated Naval Network (FINN) Completes Successful Developmental Test at PC22
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
David Heist
Global Air Logistics and Training, Inc.
+1 703-606-2702
email us here