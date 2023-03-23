A Conversation: Writing's Role in Ukraine Today - Hosted by the Ukrainian Institute of America

Voices of Freedom: Contemporary Writing From Ukraine contributors

Celebrating Ukraine and the role of its literary culture in its fight for freedom: A day with Voices of Freedom: Contemporary Writing From Ukraine contributors

Voices of Freedom: Contemporary Writing From Ukraine is a brilliant introduction to a literary tradition long overlooked in America. It's hard to imagine a more politically urgent literary project.” — Anthony Marra, New York Times bestselling author

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us at the Ukrainian Institute of America in New York for an in-depth conversation about the distinctive and rich Ukrainian writing tradition and the people behind the news living and working on the edge amid the country's fight for freedom. The event will take place on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the following address: 2 E 79th St, New York, NY 10075, United States.

Discussion with editors and contributors of the recently published collection Voices of Freedom: Contemporary Writing From Ukraine will be followed by a viewing of a short film featuring the writers reciting excerpts of their works. The objective of this event is to raise awareness of the importance of Ukrainian literature in the context of the world’s literature and draw attention to the need for new translations. Voices of Freedom: Contemporary Writing From Ukraine introduces the English-speaking world to some of the most iconic living writers whose work is shaping contemporary Ukraine.

It demonstrates the unique style and artistry of contemporary Ukrainian literature drawing from works written over the past 50 years by living writers who continue to shape the country’s mentality and identity. Through poetry, short stories, and essays, this collection demonstrates that the desire for freedom and the struggle to achieve it is a theme that cuts across generations of Ukrainian writers and remains a central preoccupation of Ukrainian society.

The book project is the result of a collaboration between the Ukrainian art and literary journal Craft Magazine and the American publishing house 8th & Atlas.