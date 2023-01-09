Book Launch of Significant Ukrainian Anthology

Voices of Freedom: Contemporary Writing From Ukraine in paperback Kateryna Kazimirova, Co-Editor of Voices of Freedom: Contemporary Writing From Ukraine For sale in bookstores!

An evening with the Editor and Contributors of Voices of Freedom: Contemporary Writing From Ukraine

Voices of Freedom: Contemporary Writing From Ukraine is a brilliant introduction to a literary tradition long overlooked in America ... It's hard to imagine a more politically urgent literary project.” — Anthony Marra, New York Times bestselling author

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social activism hub, The Outrage, will host the official book launch of Voices of Freedom: Contemporary Writing From Ukraine on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The event, created in partnership with Craft Magazine, 8th & Atlas Publishing, and The Outrage, will take place at 1811 14th Street in Northwest Washington, DC. The work being showcased is an anthology that conveys the depth, diversity, and resistance of Ukrainian culture and actively preserves the national identity and culture in the face of war and displacement.

This evening will be devoted to a conversation with the Editor, Kateryna Kazimirova, about cultural resistance in Ukraine, the book project, and readings from some contributors. Guests will be invited to enjoy traditional Ukrainian food. Proceeds from the sale of Voices of Freedom: Contemporary Writing From Ukraine will support the cultural community and humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, namely Razom for Ukraine and Hospitallers Medical Battalion.

The Outrage is your hub for activism — providing both the scaffolding and venue to make change a reality through sustained civic engagement. We seek to be the megaphone, not the voice, as we build community and shift culture by leveraging events, activations, fashion, and IRL community spaces to amplify social issues.

TICKETS: Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.