Award-winning Ukrainian Writers Published in New Anthology

Print ISBN: 9781737718161

A riveting and evocative collection of prose, poetry, essays, and photos

This superb anthology of Ukrainian writers delights us with talented writing across all genres and brings home what it means to be a Ukrainian on the frontlines of freedom [...]” — Marie Yovanovitch; Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voices of Freedom: Contemporary Writing From Ukraine is a collection of Ukrainian writing by some of the most iconic living writers whose work is shaping contemporary Ukraine. Through poetry, short stories, and essays translated from Ukrainian and Russian to English, this collection demonstrates that the desire for freedom and the struggle to achieve it is a theme that cuts across generations of Ukrainian writers.

These are accounts of the memory of generations, choices and transitions, self-irony, friendship, love, and the powerful significance of home. Included in the collection are authors who either won or were nominated for the Shevchenko National Prize, Nobel Prize in Literature, Derek Walcott Prize for Poetry, BBC Ukraine literary award, and other major prizes. The anthology, which consists of translated works by 27 authors, is the story of Ukraine in the voice of Ukrainians. Voices of Freedom: Contemporary Writing From Ukraine is available worldwide from all major retailers.

8th & Atlas Publishing is a family-owned independent press that engaged with this anthology to document the impacts of an unjust war and publish the works of talented Ukrainian authors who have chronicled their lived experiences and expressed literary mastery through judicious and powerful storytelling.