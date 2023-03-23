The First Crossing of Ivory Coast with Electric Cars

First crossing of Ivory Coast with electric cars by AUTO24.africa
AUTO24.africa meeting with authorities to introduce electric cars
Ivory Coast has welcomed a unique event, the first eco-touristic trip with electric cars in the country, by AUTO24, EVTech, Julaya and VRS.
ABIDJAN, CôTE D'IVOIRE, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ivory Coast has welcomed a unique event, the first eco-touristic trip with electric cars in the country, by AUTO24, EVTech and Julaya, three local startups that partnered together to push electric vehicles adoption in the country and in sub-saharan Africa.
The used car startup AUTO24, the electric charging station operator EVTech with their application Neo, and the fintech JULAYA are working together to push the country towards electromobility.
An eco-responsible trip to the heart of Ivory Coast
This unique traverse, which took place from Friday 17 to Sunday 19 March 2023, was an opportunity to promote the exceptional nature in the heart of Côte d'Ivoire, from Boundiali in the North, crossing Korhogo, Katiola, Bouaké, Yamoussoukro, Tiassalé and down to the South to Abidjan, while respecting the environment. thanks to healthy and less polluting driving than with thermal cars.
During the 700 KM of this eco-trip, participants were able to test the autonomy, driving comfort, performance and energy efficiency of the different vehicle models made available by AUTO24, EvTech and JULAYA.
Towards clean mobility in Ivory Coast
Last month, the Ivorian government announced its ambition to transform 30% of its fleet of public service vehicles into electric vehicles, within (5) five years, and to deploy electric charging stations in the cities in the country. This project led by the Ministry of the Environment aims to promote innovation and the transfer of technological skills in favor of mobility.
Convinced by this vision, AUTO24 inaugurated the first sale of electric cars ever in Abidjan on February 2, 2023. The startup offers a selection of used electric vehicles at affordable prices for companies and individuals interested in buying an electric car with its partner EvTech, which will provide electric charging stations adapted to each vehicle. In addition, JULAYA will offer green financing solutions for its corporate clients wishing to finance their purchase.
“Our goal is to make consumers aware of the importance of the transition to more sustainable mobility and to encourage them to adopt greener and more economical modes of transport.” declare Mathias Léopoldie, co-founder of JULAYA, Axel Peyriere, CEO of Africar Group and AUTO24 and Florent Thomas, founder of Ev.Tech.
About JULAYA
Julaya was founded in 2018 by Mathias Léopoldie and Charles Talbot. Both previously worked in French payment fintech LemonWay in Mali and Burkina Faso. Julaya has three offices: The R&D and technical team in Paris (France), the operational offices in Abidjan (Côte d'Ivoire) and Dakar (Senegal). It employs 50 people across all offices. She previously raised $200k in 2018 and $550k in 2019/2020 from business angels, as well as $2m in 2021 from venture capital funds.
Website: www.julaya.com
About AUTO24
Auto24 is an innovative startup that brings trust and transparency to the purchase and resale of certified pre-owned vehicles and warranties. Supported by the Stellantis automotive group, Auto24 has offered hundreds of certified and guaranteed used cars since its opening, a first in the region. Auto24 is also the first Ivorian company to market electric vehicles in Côte d'Ivoire.
Website: www.auto24.ci
About EvTech
EvTech is the initiator of electromobility in Ivory Coast, offering all the charging infrastructure, essential elements for the market of electric cars to develop. With a team of national engineers, EvTech innovates with the design and manufacture of the 1st terminals dedicated to the strong constraints of the local market. Above all, Evtech offers its Neo mobile application, which handles the entire relationship with the driver of the electric vehicle: geolocation, reservation, charging and payment. EvTech guarantees, to any owner of an electric vehicle, peace of mind to recharge both in Abidjan and in the interior of the country!
Website: www.NeoCharging.Africa
