VELL Health Introduces Employer-Employee Supplement Solutions

VELL Health recently introduced employer benefits supplement solutions to companies that strive to enhance the health and well-being of their employees.
I suggest we look at VELL, a multi-pillar holistic wellness app that is poised to positively impact countries, employers, and public servants focused on chronic conditions.”
— Dr. Robecca Quammen, CEO at HealthITq
JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VELL Health, a holistic health platform and mobile app has recently introduced employer-employee benefits supplement solutions to companies that strive to enhance the health and well-being of their employees.
“As we are looking at the healthcare industry’s movement outside the traditional four walls, we focus on home health, virtual health, and holistic healing”, said Dr. Robecca Quammen, CEO at HealthITq, one of VELL’s executive advisory board members. “I suggest we look at VELL, a multi-pillar holistic wellness app that is poised to positively impact countries, employers, and public servants focused on chronic conditions.”
Whether an individual’s goal is to lose weight, find a natural way to fight migraines, holistically heal digestive disorders, or restore energy, VELL offers a number of options that speak to lifestyle patterns and individualized wellness needs within a company ecosystem.
VELL’s unique 5 Pillar Holistic Health approach focuses on Nutrition, Fitness, Supplements, Mind/Body, and Holistic Care. The application’s reliable content library is sourced and curated by various experts in Clinical Psychology, Obstetrics & Gynecology, and Sports Medicine.
With Vell’s personalized and precise approach users will enjoy many benefits:
- Custom treatment programs, individualized therapy insights, and real-time feedback
- AI-augmented health actions based on the user’s current reported symptoms
- Nutrition guidance, fun, and delicious video recipes with food therapy benefits by VELL
- Multiple options for mindfulness, including hypnotherapy, meditations, and binaural beats
- Geo-location features suggest local health food stores, yoga studios, and other holistic practitioners which include scheduling and follow-up visits
- Fully customizable user experience with simple and effective wellness solutions such as water intake goals and prescription medicine reminders that can be measured against symptoms, lifestyle patterns, and recommended wellness compliance
The Executive Advisory Board at Vell Health truly believes that any employer who seeks to improve the wellness of its employees and overall team environment can largely benefit from introducing the Vell Health App as a part of its benefits solution. Learn more by contacting VELL via email: info@vellhealth.com
About VellHealth
VELL Health LLC is a Florida company, with offices in California. Built at the intersection of wellness and technology, VELL Health features innovative self-care techniques that treat common ailments such as chronic pain or anxiety with a personalized approach specific to each individual’s needs. It is a membership dedicated to helping you understand what works best for you. VELL Health App is available for free download via the Apple app store and Google Play or on our website: www.vellhealth.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.