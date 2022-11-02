VELL Health Announces New Programs to Support First Responders and Their Families
VELL Health, the world’s 1st holistic app expanded its offerings to support first responders and their families in the face of work-related health issues.JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VELL Health, the world’s first holistic web platform and mobile app has expanded its offerings to support first responders and their families in the face of anxiety, depression, PTSD, and other work-related behavioral health issues.
“It’s estimated that 30 percent of firefighters, police officers and EMS professionals suffer from depression, anxiety, and PTSD, as compared with 20% in the general population,” said Dr. Ken Grey, a co-founder of VELL Health. “These are staggering results compared to other professionals, and we are here to help overcome some related symptoms on their path to full recovery.”
Vell’s holistic health platform provides self-help, assistance, and support following trauma. Based on the unique 5-Pillar System encompassing holistic Nutrition, Supplements, Fitness, Mind/Body and Treatments, Vell offers much-needed assistance to help first responders cope with trauma and stress in a healthy, holistic way.
Vell’s machine learning offers a simple and intuitive design allowing users to select from a menu of symptoms and build a custom, easy-to-follow support plan. Whether the main focus is stress, anxiety, back pain, digestive disorders, or headaches, mental health is a consideration in all of Vell Health's programs.
In addition to the expansion, VELL’s fully customizable interface offers a unified calendar view allowing users to track and modify their treatment programs based on the ongoing progress. Looking into the future, VELL Health plans to integrate its app with wearables and cross-reference data from other applications in an effort to become a “wellness hub of holistic technology”.
VELL Health LLC is a Florida company, with offices in California. VELL was founded by Dr. Ken Grey, a holistic physician, TV personality, healing cuisine author, artist, integrative medicine innovator, and host of Maximum Health's "Quality Living " Radio on NPR. Built at the intersection of wellness and technology, VELL HEALTH features innovative self-care techniques that treat common ailments such as chronic pain or anxiety with a personalized approach specific to each individual’s needs. It is a membership dedicated to helping you understand what works best for you.
VELL Health App is available for free download via the Apple app store and Google Play or online at www.vellhealth.com/downloads
Link to source: https://www.samhsa.gov/sites/default/files/dtac/supplementalresearchbulletin-firstresponders-may2018.pd
