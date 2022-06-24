VELL Announces New Programs and Features to Help Users Holistically Achieve Optimal Health through Its Therapy Engine
JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022
VELL Health, a developer of a revolutionary holistic wellness app, today announced the expansion of its programs and features including Migraine, Eczema, Fibromyalgia, Heart Disease, and Breast Cancer.
Michael Gioan, one of the co-founders and CTO of VELL Health, said, “Our goal was to put a holistic practitioner on every phone. Just like a doctor, our application engine evaluates a patient’s symptoms, tracks progress, and summarizes results putting them on a path of optimal wellbeing and health.”
Depending on an existing health concern, VELL's "therapy engine" allows users to select the desired program and applies machine learning to reward positive actions via graphs and reward points. VELL Health uses a proprietary ranking and feedback algorithm that constantly evolves and gets more accurate with time, as more patient data allows for added precision. As a result, users gain full transparency into their holistic health and understand where to make adjustments. Based on recommendations and positive reinforcement, the app helps patients develop a healthier, happier version of themselves.
As the engine analyzes new user data, the development team constantly expands VELL’s program offerings with the recent additions of migraine, eczema, and heart disease. These programs aim to synthesize various facets of wellness into a unique 5-Pillar Concept which consists of Nutrition, Fitness, Mind-Body, Supplements, and Treatment. Patients who embrace the 5 Pillar System notice immediate results and continue to build long-lasting healthy habits on their own schedule.
In addition to program expansion, VELL is now fully customizable, and users can modify their treatment programs based on new health ailments. Looking into the future, VELL Health plans to integrate its app with wearables and cross-reference data from other applications in an effort to become a “wellness hub of holistic technology”.
Michael concluded: “I've always loved inventing. One of my favorite mottos is "Don't believe them because they'll tell you it can't be done". VELL has been a rewarding venture and a pleasure to co-develop because it is an app with a purpose and a soul.”
VELL Health LLC is a Florida company, with offices in California. VELL was founded by Dr. Ken Grey, holistic physician, TV personality, healing cuisine author, artist, integrative medicine innovator, host of Maximum Health "Quality Living " Radio on NPR. Built at the intersection of wellness and technology, VELL HEALTH features innovative self-care techniques that treat common ailments such as chronic pain or anxiety with a personalized approach specific to each individual’s needs. It is a membership dedicated to helping you understand what works best for you.
VELL Health App is available for free download via the Apple app store and Google Play or on our website: www.vellhealth.com
Dr. Ken Grey
