PublicSq. Joins NASCAR

TAMPA, FL, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PublicSq., an app and website that connects freedom-loving Americans to communities and businesses that share their values, is proud to announce its sponsorship of Rick Ware Racing and will be featured on the No. 51 car in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas this weekend.
PublicSq. has cracked the code on “Progressive Corporate America,” discovering that if they want to change this nation, they have to change the way the marketplace works. That change starts with the everyday persons' wallet, and by supporting patriotic businesses. PublicSq. has created an online marketplace where every single dollar consumers spend goes towards companies that share the values of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
NASCAR is middle America and middle America is PublicSq. Regardless of political leanings, Americans want freedom and the resources to choose their resources. This weekend, PublicSq. will have the attention of 75 million fans as they strive to introduce their marketplace into a community that has been longing for one.
"The NASCAR community is one of the most patriotic fanbases in all of action sports. These proud Americans deserve a platform where they can shop with businesses that love our country, our freedoms, and the constitution. That's why we at PublicSq. are proud to partner with Rick Ware Racing and AMG Sport to bring the patriotic economy to NASCAR fans in Austin, TX this weekend!” said Michael Seifert, Founder, and CEO of PublicSq.
PublicSq. will be joined on the No. 51 car by member businesses including Patriot Mobile, Good Ranchers, Carnivore Snax, Nouri, Origin, Bison Coolers, and Rugged Road. Catch all the action this Sunday with the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix starting at 3:30 PM EST on FOX.
About PublicSq.:
PublicSq. is an app and website that connects freedom-loving Americans to the community and businesses that share their values. Discover a nationwide platform with the largest gathering of patriotic consumers and businesses our country has ever seen.
Engage in a marketplace with exclusive savings to businesses that see the world the way you do. The best part of all, this marketplace is FREE to join for consumers and business owners alike. Find them at: https://publicsq.com/
About RWR:
Rick Ware Racing is a professional motorsports company with teams in the NASCAR Cup Series, Indy Car, IMSA, NHRA, and Supercross competitions. RWR fielded the Championship World Supercross Championship (WSX) team with rider Shane McElrath.
About AMG Sport:
AMG Sport, located in Tampa, FL, is partnered directly and indirectly with some of the biggest names in all of sports. With 20 years of marketing experience, a vast portfolio of connections, and access to extensive marketing collateral, they execute unique strategies that will bring brands to the next level. Find them at: https://amgsport.com/
