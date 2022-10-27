CW & Sons Infrastructure makes their return to NASCAR with the sponsorship of JJ Yeley at Martinsville
Safety. Quality. Innovation. Integrity. Inclusion. That's the CW & Son's Way. Similarly enough, those core values are the same ones NASCAR teams must utilize if they are looking to find success week in and week out. Founded in 2009, CW & Son's was established with the goal of becoming a leading utility contractor in the Mid-Atlantic region. They specialize in the installation of underground infrastructure supporting utility companies, public and government agencies, and private companies. So what makes them so different from their many competitors? Simply put, the emphasis they place on their people.
— JJ Yeley
On any NASCAR team, there could be over 100 people employed at any time. While you may see the driver, pit crew, crew chief, and spotter, you may not see the engineers, specialists, public relations personnel, etc. Everyone on the team may not be in the pit box on the weekends, but everyone’s jobs are equally as important to make sure everything keeps running smoothly. Likewise, CW & Son’s takes a similar approach when talking about their team. “Our strength comes from our inclusive team with opportunities for growth for all. Our workforce is comprised of people from many different backgrounds and cultures that contribute to our success. Our field crews and management teams are built to utilize the skills and strengths of each individual while also allowing our employees to develop new skills and knowledge. Whether it is your first day on the job, or you are a career employee, all are valued members of our team.”
CW & Sons Infrastructure will make their return to NASCAR this weekend as the primary sponsor of the number No.66 car this weekend after being a primary sponsor in the spring at the A-Game 200 at Dover Motor Speedway. They will be supported by other tried and true companies like Safe Lanes, F4 Defense, Clark’s Directional Boring Inc, and JWE Electrical Contractors as associate sponsors. JJ Yeley will be driving the number 66 car with the CW & Sons Infrastructure logo stretched across the hood and sides of the car.
“I’m super excited to have CW & Sons Infrastructure back on board this weekend as the primary sponsor at Martinsville. They are a first class company who do things the right way.” Said JJ Yeley. Catch all the Xfinity action this Saturday at Martinsville with the NASCAR Xfinity Draft Top 250 starting at 3:00 PM on NBC.
About CW & Sons Infrastructure: CW & Sons Infrastructure, Inc. was established in 2009 with the goal of becoming a leading utility contractor in the Mid-Atlantic region. We specialize in the installation of underground infrastructure supporting utility companies, public and government agencies, and private companies.
Building on the foundations of our experienced and professional employees, CW & Sons has become a recognized industry leader capable of delivering exceptional quality safely and efficiently. Based in the District of Columbia as a Certified Business Enterprise (CBE), CW & Sons proudly serves the greater Washington, DC and Mid-Atlantic region.
https://cwsons.com/
AFFILIATIONS & AWARDS
NUCA of DC (Chapter of the National Utility Contractors Association)
Has been an active member since 2016. We have taken an increasingly active role in Chapter activities including participation on the Safety Committee as well as having a seat on the Board of Directors since 2020.
ABC of Metro Washington (Chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors)
Has been a member of ABC of Metro Washington since 2014. We are proud to have achieved PLATINUM level status in ABC’s STEP (Safety Training Evaluation Process) in 2021. We have reached a higher level of achievement each year since we started the program in 2019.
ABC’s 2020 “Excellence in Construction” Award in the Excavation/Site Work Category for our “Emergency Work Feeder 69019 Potomac River” Project
About MBM Motorsports:
Motorsports Business Management LLC, operating as MBM Motorsports, is an American professional stock car racing team that currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. MBM Motorsports is owned by Carl Long, who also started as a driver in 1983 at Orange County Speedway in Rougemont, NC and South Boston Speedway. Before starting MBM Motorsports, Carl drove (and continues to drive part time) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and in the NASCAR Cup Series. MBM Motorsports began in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2014 and has a team best finish of 3rd in the 2020 Daytona Firecracker 250. The team fields the No. 13, 49,61, and 66 cars for various drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including owner Carl Long. https://www.mbmmotorsports.com/about/
About AMG Sport (AMG):
Located in Tampa FL, our growing firm delivers turnkey Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations solutions for well-known global brands and SMBs across a wide spectrum of verticals. AMG staff have decades of experience delivering for clients and ensuring each brand or business is matched with an advertising partner who will deliver on their word. Find them at: https://amgsport.com/
