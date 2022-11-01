TriageNow Looks To Make Their NASCAR Debut with the Sponsorship of JJ Yeley at Phoenix
Our nurses determine appropriate care levels similar to the way the pit crew resolves issues to get drivers back out on the track.”CHANDLER, AZ, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Employee Care Really Matters! TriageNow provides a time-of-injury care solution to companies to ensure that your people are guided to the appropriate level of medical care for their workplace injury. TriageNow utilizes their proprietary software and “technology first” approach in order to streamline services while proactively reducing the minor injuries that can effectively be treated with First Aid or Self Care from becoming Work Comp claims. This also saves unnecessary clinic visits and associated costs for the employer.
— Chad Haas, CEO
Almost 70% of minor workplace injuries do not need clinical care, with a total of $42.7 billion in wasted expenses and $60.2 billion paid out in workers comp benefits every year. This leaves the employer to pay for unnecessary clinic visits and care, in addition to extending the care process unnecessarily for the employee as well.
“NASCAR has so much synergy with our business”, said Chad Haas, CEO of TriageNow.
“We want to get employees back in action as soon as it is medically safe to do so. Our nurses determine appropriate care levels similar to the way the pit crew resolves issues to get drivers back out on the track. When it is necessary, we will make a clinical referral, just like sending the car back to the garage for major work.”
TriageNow's focus is to guide injured employees to the appropriate level of care first and foremost. The by-product of their approach yields a significant reduction in Work Comp claims and clinical expenses.
Gone are the days of being sent to the ER and urgent care centers for every minor workplace injury. With TriageNow, their call centers are open 24/7 and will connect you with one of the RN’s to determine the appropriate level of care for the employee.
TriageNow provides all necessary documentation for the workplace injury, keeping all parties on the same page within moments of the triage call. Each employee and injury are evaluated on a per-incident basis, factoring in details like medical history, medications and other factors in addition to the injury itself. This allows the RN to consider all pertinent information when determining appropriate care.
TriageNow will make their NASCAR debut as the primary sponsor on JJ Yeley’s No.66 Xfinity car for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway this Saturday, November 5th, at 3:00PM on USA.
About TriageNow : TriageNow is a technology-first company. TriageNow employs technology to improve and expedite the process for the injured employee. We address the workplace injury at its origin, focusing on early intervention and care that helps reduce injury costs and helps promote faster return to work for the employee. TriageNow is located in Chandler, AZ and services companies large and small nationwide with their 24/7 telephonic nurse triage services. www.triagenow.net
About MBM Motorsports:
Motorsports Business Management LLC, operating as MBM Motorsports, is an American professional stock car racing team that currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. MBM Motorsports is owned by Carl Long, who also started as a driver in 1983 at Orange County Speedway in Rougemont, NC and South Boston Speedway. Before starting MBM Motorsports, Carl drove (and continues to drive part time) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and in the NASCAR Cup Series. MBM Motorsports began in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2014 and has a team best finish of 3rd in the 2020 Daytona Firecracker 250. The team fields the No. 13, 49,61, and 66 cars for various drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including owner Carl Long. https://www.mbmmotorsports.com/about/
About AMG Sport (AMG):
Located in Tampa FL, our growing firm delivers turnkey Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations solutions for well-known global brands and SMBs across a wide spectrum of verticals. AMG staff have decades of experience delivering for clients and ensuring each brand or business is matched with an advertising partner who will deliver on their word. Find them at: https://amgsport.com/
###
Sydney Griner
AMG Sport
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other